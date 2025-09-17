 Aryan Khan Turns Photographer As Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Paps At Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening In Mumbai; Watch Video
In a now-viral video from the red carpet, Shah Rukh Khan was seen walking up to the paparazzi and then gesturing to Aryan Khan to take his pictures. Aryan, who was nearby, quickly rushed forward and clicked multiple shots of his father with the shutterbugs from different angles. The moment has become one of the highlights of the evening, with netizens praising the bond between SRK and his son

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 09:45 PM IST
article-image

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial debut with the Netflix web series Ba**ds of Bollywood*, which begins streaming on September 18. Ahead of its release, the makers hosted a special celebrity screening in Mumbai on Wednesday, drawing a host of A-listers from the film industry.

While the event was packed with glitz and glamour, one moment that stole the spotlight on social media was a heartwarming father-son exchange between Shah Rukh and Aryan.

In a now-viral video from the red carpet, Shah Rukh was seen walking up to the paparazzi and then gesturing to Aryan to take his pictures. Aryan, who was nearby, quickly rushed forward and clicked multiple shots of his father with the shutterbugs from different angles.

article-image

The moment has become one of the highlights of the evening, with netizens praising the bond between the superstar and his son. Fans flooded comments sections of their videos with reactions, calling it "adorable" and "the best moment from the screening."

Take a look at their videos here:

Shah Rukh's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, actress-daughter Suhana Khan and younger son AbRam Khan also attended the event. The family also posed together for the photographers.

Ba***ds Of Bollywood has already generated massive buzz among audiences as it marks Aryan Khan’s highly anticipated debut as a director.

Blending glamour with grit, the show dives into the dazzling yet dark world behind Bollywood's curtains. Viewers are eager to see Aryan's take on the bold subject, which many believe could establish him as a promising new voice in the streaming space.

Spanning seven episodes, the series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Mona Singh, among others.

