Ba***ds Of Bollywood Mumbai Screening: Ambani Family Arrives In Style To Support Aryan Khan; Videos Go Viral

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut web series Ba***ds of Bollywood is all set to stream from September 18 on Netflix. The makers organised a special screening of the show for celebrities on Wednesday in Mumbai. The event was a star-studded affair as besides B-Town celebs, the screening was also graced by the Ambanis.

Several photos and videos of Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta and sister-in-law Radhika Merchant have surfaced on social media platforms in which they are seen posing for the photographers on the red carpet.

For the event, Radhika wore a striking deep red strapless gown and accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and bracelet, along with a small red clutch bag. While Shloka wore a navy blue gown with a sheer corset-style bodice and a voluminous patterned skirt, Akash looked handsome in a classic black velvet tuxedo.

The special screening of Ba***ds of Bollywood was also graced by Nita Ambani and Mukesh and their daughter Isha Ambani.

Nita Ambani arrived with Mukesh Ambani whereas Isha posed for the shutter bugs with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Take a look at their videos here:

The much-awaited series has created a huge buzz among fans. It marks Aryan's highly anticipated directorial venture.

The show features an ensemble cast with a gripping storyline exploring the glamour and struggles behind the curtains of Bollywood. Fans are particularly intrigued to see how Aryan presents this bold subject, which could set him apart as a promising filmmaker in the streaming era.

The series, consisting of seven episodes, stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Mona Singh, among other artists.