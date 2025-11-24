 Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Actress Ayesha Khan LASHES Out At Troll For Sending Vulgar Instagram Message: 'You Can't Ruin My Monday...'
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Actress Ayesha Khan LASHES Out At Troll For Sending Vulgar Instagram Message: 'You Can't Ruin My Monday...'

Ayesha Khan, set to make her Bollywood debut in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 with Kapil Sharma, slammed a troll for sending her a vulgar Instagram message. Sharing the screenshot, she wrote, "You have no right to say whatever you want in my DMs and go by your day with peace while you mess with mine."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Actress Ayesha Khan gained popularity after entering the reality show Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant, where she exposed her then-boyfriend Munawar Faruqui for allegedly two-timing her and Nazila Sitaishi. On Monday, November 24, Ayesha lashed out at a troll who sent her a vulgar message on Instagram.

Ayesha Khan Slams Troll For Sending Vulgar Instagram Message

The Instagram user, identified as Snehal Gamit, replied to her story saying, "Let’s f*ck this beauty." Ayesha did not hold back — she exposed his identity and slammed him, saying, "I will be patient and ignore these men in the next life; this life mostly, I will give it back. Just letting the world know, you cannot ruin my Monday like this, you have no right to say whatever you want in my DMs, and go by your day with peace while you mess with mine."

Check it out:

'Hard To Love Yourself On Some Days': Bigg Boss 17 Fame Ayesha Khan Says She Feels Ugly, Urges Fans...
article-image

Ayesha often gives befitting replies to trolls on social media. She had earlier responded to a troll who called her a 'cheap' woman. Reacting to one of her recent Instagram posts, a user commented, "Isko bas bum dikhany ke liye rakha hua h cheap orat." The actress was in no mood to ignore the troll.

Ayesha replied, "I carry it everywhere I go, unfortunately/ fortunately part of my body, abhi dismantle karna sikha nahi hai."

Ayesha Khan's Last Project

Ayesha was last seen in the show Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei, starring Karan V Grover, Chirag Khatri, Nirmal Rishi, Kirti Choudhary, Kamal Dadalia, Swati Tarar, Tavish Gupta, Lokesh, Enakshi Ganguly, Preet Kaur, and Rupinder Rupi.

The show was produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey's Dreamiyata Dramaa.

Ayesha Khan's Bollywood Debut

Ayesha is currently gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 alongside Kapil Sharma in the lead. The film is a sequel to Sharma’s 2015 hit Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

The film also stars Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary and Parul Gulati.

