'Why Not Sapesan?': Netizens Question Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5 Makers As Susanthica Wins Show

The grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5 (Tamil) aired on Saturday, November 23, 2025, with Susanthica being crowned the winner and also received a cash prize of approximately Rs 15 lakh and being awarded a dream home by MP Developers.

However, many viewers expressed disappointment, believing that Sapesan was the one who truly deserved the trophy. As Susanthica was announced the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5, fans took to the comment section to write, "Sabesan deserved for title winner (sic)."

Another disappointed fan commented, "Sabesan should be the winner (sic)." Another asked the makers, "Why not Sapesan? He did much better today (sic)." Another angry viewer called out the decision, saying, "Very very wrong decision taken by management Sapesan will be the winner (sic)."

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5 Winner Prize Money

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5 winner Susanthica bagged a prize money of around Rs. 15 Lakh. In addition to the money, the winner was also presented with a dream home by MP Developers.

Congratulating the winner, MP Developers wrote, "Wishing all the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa finalists the very best! As MP Developers, we’re proud to hand over a beautiful home to the winner of this iconic show (sic)." Winning the season's title also opened doors to brand endorsements, album deals and various other gigs.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5 Runner Ups

Sapesan was announced the runner-up of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5. The second runner-up of the season was announced to be Chinnu Senthamilan.

The finalists of the season were Susanthica, Sapesan, Chinnu Senthamilan, Pavithra, Sreehari and Shivani. Meanwhile, the judges of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5 (Tamil) included Srinivas, Vijay Prakash, Saindhavi, Karthik, Shweta Mohan, and S. P. Charan, who guided contestants and praised their artistic growth throughout the season.