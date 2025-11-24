'Just The Other Day He Was Smiling': Shatrughan Sinha Says He Thought Dharmendra Would Recover

Shatrughan Sinha / Dharmendra

Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha worked together in many films, like Aag Hi Aag, Hum Se Na Takrana, Zalzala, Blackmail, Loha, and others. They shared a good rapport in real life, and a few days ago, Sinha had visited the late veteran actor's house to meet him. While talking to Bollywood Hungama, the Kalicharan actor said that he thought Dharmendra would recover.

Sinha said, “Dharmendra, the handsomest man on this earth. We were like the beauty and the beast when we walked in together."

He further added, “Just the other day he was smiling when my wife and I visited him at his residence. He looked so handsome and radiant even when ill. We thought he would recover. Maybe, it was wishful thinking. We don’t really want to think that the ones we love will go away.”

Hema Love Only One Man All Her Life: Shatrughan Sinha

Further talking about his equation with the family, Sinha said, “I was equally close to Dharmendra and Hema. I dread to think what she is going through. She loved only one man all her life. I don’t have the heart to call. Not yet.”

A few days ago, the veteran actor had posted pictures with his wife, Poonam Sinha, and Hema Malini, and tweeted, "Along with my 'bestest half' @PoonamSinha went to meet, greet & God Bless, our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress, par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema Our prayers are with them all & we inquired about 'his' our elder brother's & the family's wellbeing too (sic)."

Earlier this month, Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital, and many celebs like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others, had visited him. Later, he was discharged from the hospital and brought home. Friends, family, and fans were praying for his speedy recovery, but on Monday, we all got the sad news that the He-Man of Bollywood has passed away.