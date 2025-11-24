Dharmendra Death: Late Veteran Actor's Last Film Ikkis To Release Exactly After A Month Of His Demise

Ikkis Poster Featuring Dharmendra | Instagram

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. The Indian film industry and Dharamji's fans are mourning his demise. The actor's last film, Ikkis, also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, in the lead role, and is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2025. It will be released exactly a month after Dharmendra's death.

On Monday morning, before it was known that the veteran actor had passed away, the makers shared a poster featuring Dharmendra, and wrote, "Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another (sic)."

The poster features an audio clip from the movie, in which Dharamji says, "Aur yeh bada beta Arun, yeh hamesha ikkis ka hie rahega."

Dharmendra Dies At 89, Fans Gets Emotional

Many fans of the veteran actor are getting emotional and writing 'RIP' in the comments of the post. A fan commented, "Just saw your post in the morning and blessed the legend.. life is so strange (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "Rest in peace Dharmendra ji. Your legacy, your warmth, and your timeless charm will live forever in our hearts. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and magic you gave to Indian cinema (sic)."

Dharmendra Movies

Dharmendra made his debut with the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. He later starred in many popular films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dharam Veer, Dream Girl, The Burning Train, and others.

His last theatrical release was Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which was released in 2024. He played the role of Shahid Kapoor's grandfather in the film. And now, we are sure the fans of the He-Man of Bollywood will be excited to watch him on the big screens in Ikkis for the last time.