 Dharmendra Death: Karan Kundrra To Aly Goni, TV Celebs Pay Heartfelt Tributes; Say 'Legends Don't Die'
Bollywood legend Dharmendra passed away, leaving the entertainment industry and fans across the nation in mourning. Karan Kundrra took to social media to write, "Qismat waala hoon ki aapke paer chooke aapka ashirwad le paaya iss janam mein!" Other television actors, including Aly Goni and Arjun Bijlani, also honoured the legendary actor

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Dharmendra | Instagram

Bollywood legend Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025. The entire entertainment industry is mourning the loss of a true icon. As the nation grieves the departure of one of its most cherished stars, several television celebrities also paid heartfelt tributes to the late actor.

Aly Goni uploaded a picture and a video with Dharmendra, saying, "It feels like the nation has lost a part of its childhood today. Rest in peace, Dharmendra ji… your presence will always feel like home 💔💔"

Arjun Bijlani also mourned the death of Dharmendra, writing a heartfelt letter. The actor tweeted, "Dharmendra ji 💔 Whenever I've met him, it truly became one of my best memories. To meet your childhood icon…someone who didn’t just play characters, but created iconic moments that became a part of our lives…it was special. It was magical. The kid in me was happy to see his childhood hero. Not just Sholay, but he gave us too many iconic & heroic roles over the years. Having a career of more than 300+ films is not just iconic but legendary." The actor further added, "It’s hard to believe he is no more. I feel lucky I got to meet him. Condolences to the family (sic)."

Karan Kundrra wrote, "Qismat waala hoon ki aapke paer chooke aapka ashirwad le paaya iss janam mein!! Om shaanti DharamJi!! Legends don’t die!! (sic)"

Dharmendra Funeral

Several actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Ali, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Pulkit Samrat, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt and others were seen arriving at Pawan Hans Crematorium. PM Narendra Modi also mourned the death of the legend.

Prime Minister wrote, "The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti (sic)."

