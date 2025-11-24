 Rakul Preet Singh Alerts Fans About Imposter Chatting With People On WhatsApp Number '8111067586' Using Her Identity: 'Do Not Engage'
Actress Rakul Preet Singh has issued a warning about a WhatsApp impersonator using the number '8111067586' and her photo to chat with people. On Monday, sharing a screenshot on social media, Rakul wrote, "This isn't my number; please don’t engage and kindly block." Earlier, actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Shriya Saran had also flagged similar impersonation attempts.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2, has issued a warning about a WhatsApp impersonator using her name and photo to pretend to be her and chat with people. She posted a screenshot on social media to call out the imposter, urging fans not to engage in 'random' conversations with the number.

Rakul Preet Singh Alerts Fans About WhatsApp Imposter Using Her Identity

On Monday, November 24, Rakul took to her X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Hi guys... it's come to my notice that someone is impersonating on WhatsApp as me and chatting with people. Please notice this isn't my number and do not engage in any random conversations. Kindly block."

Check it out:

Earlier, actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Shriya Saran had also flagged similar impersonation attempts.

Rakul Preet Singh Work Front

Rakul was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to her 2019 film De De Pyaar De, where she reprised her role as Ayesha alongside Ajay Devgn, who also returned as Ashish. The sequel features a new cast, including Meezaan Jafri, Ishita Dutta and Gautami Kapoor.

On Day 9, De De Pyaar De 2 earned Rs 57.35 crore at the India net box office, while on Day 10 (Monday), the film collected Rs 61.7 crore. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 100 crore.

Next, Rakul has Indian 3 in her pipeline, which will be directed by S. Shankar. The film marks the third instalment in the Indian franchise and serves as a direct sequel to Indian 2 (2024). The first instalment, Indian, was released worldwide on 9 May 1996.

