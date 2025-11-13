De De Pyaar De 2 Review: Rakul Preet Singh Shines Like Never Before In This Ajay Devgn & R Madhavan-Starrer

Director: Anshul Sharma

Cast: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 2.5 stars

The film starts off with a nostalgic walk-past of the film’s first part (De De Pyaar De). This is then followed by Ayesha Khurana (Rakul Preet Singh) ‘selectively’ introducing her ‘older-than-her’ love interest Ashish Mehra (Ajay Devgn) to her self confessedly ‘educated, progressive, modern parents’ consisting of her father Rakesh (R Madhavan), her mother Anju (Gautami Kapoor) and her sister Kittu (Ishita Dutta).

Sensing her father’s strong undercurrent of disliking towards Ashish, one day hell breaks loose between father and his daughter on a highway. Ayesha then chooses to leave her parents house to get settled with Ashish. Suddenly, Rakesh develops a change of heart and apologises to Ayesha and Ashish. Amid all this, there enters a ‘young’ and talented Aditya (Meezaan Jafri), who happens to be Ayesha’s childhood friend.

The growing fondness between Aditya and Ayesha starts worrying Ashish. One day, when Ashish catches them kissing, he decides to step back. What happens after that is what forms the rest of the film.

De De Pyaar De 2 Review: Actors' performance

Despite the presence of two stalwarts- Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan, it's Rakul Preet Singh who steals the show. Full points to the aforementioned two actors for letting her do so. As for Rakul, without going overboard, she exhibits the right amount of spunk and effervescence which her role demanded.

Ajay Devgn, on his part, continues to be in the ‘mould’ of his character from the film’s first part. One does miss his comic timing majorly, but that's purely because of the film’s narrative. As for R. Madhavan, he delivers a good performance, if not the best! There are a few places where he struggles with his character. But, in totality, he does a decent job. Meezan Jaffrery and Ishita Dutta impress with their respective screen time. Seasoned actors like Javed Jafferey, Gautami Kapoor don't have much to do, but do justice to their roles.



The film’s director Anshul Sharma tries his level best to do justice to the audience's expectations. Even though he does not majorly disappoint with De De Pyaar De 2, his direction seems helpless when the film goes astray (esp. second half). Even though he falters in a few places, he sails the film through successfully.

Just when you think that the film becomes predictable, the film’s story (Luv Ranjan) brings in an unexpected twist (very impressive) in the second half. However, the film’s writers (Tarun Jain, Luv Ranjan) should have used more punches and one liners.

The film’s music (Hitesh Sonic) is average fare. Even the hyped ‘Jhoom sharabi’ features in the end. The film earns its brownie points for its cinematography (Sudhir K. Chaudhary). Barring a major chunk in the film’s second half, the film’s editing (Chetan M. Solanki) is decent.

De De Pyaar De 2 Review: FPJ Verdict

Even though the film will have its share of loyal audiences, word of mouth is what will do the trick. One just hopes and prays the film’s fate should not get literally translated to the film’s title!