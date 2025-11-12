 De De Pyaar De 2 Advance Booking Report: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Expected To Take A Slow Start
Advance booking for De De Pyaar De 2 began on Tuesday. Till now, the movie has collected only Rs. 25.96 lakh (without block tickets) on day one. It clearly needs to show a jump today and tomorrow to have good pre-release sales. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
After Raid 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2, Ajay Devgn is all set for one more sequel this year. We are talking about De De Pyaar De 2, which is slated to release on November 14, 2025. The movie also stars R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Meezaan Jaaferi. Advance bookings for the film began on Tuesday, and it looks like the movie is heading for a slow start at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, till now, on its first day, the movie has collected Rs. 25.96 lakh without blocked tickets, and with block tickets, the collection is Rs. 1.46 crore. The film surely needs to show a good jump today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) to collect a decent amount during the pre-release sales.

Will De De Pyaar De 2 Beat De De Pyaar De?

In 2019, when De De Pyaar De was released, it had taken an opening of Rs. 10.41 crore (including paid previews). Well, for now, it looks like the opening of De De Pyaar De 2 will be less than its first instalment. So, let's wait and watch.

The lifetime collection of De De Pyaar De was Rs. 104.13 crore. So, it will be interesting to see whether De De Pyaar De 2 will collect more than its prequel or not.

Ajay Devgn till now had a very balanced year. While Raid 2 was a hit at the box office, Son Of Sardaar 2 failed to make a mark. So now, all eyes are on De De Pyaar De 2.

De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer & Songs

De De Pyaar De 2's trailer and songs have grabbed everyone's attention. The trailer was filled with many hilarious scenes, and even the songs, especially Jhoom Barabar and 3 Shaukk, have become chartbusters.

