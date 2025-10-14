 De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: R Madhavan & Gautami Kapoor Steal The Show; Movie Promises To Be A Fun Ride
The much-awaited trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 was launched on Tuesday at an event in Mumbai. It was attended by the cast, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Meezaan, and others. Well, the trailer is entertaining and the movie promises to be fun.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh was released in 2019, and it was a hit at the box office. The movie had ended with a hint that there will be a sequel coming, and now, finally after six years, De De Pyaar De 2 is all set to hit the big screens. The trailer of the film was launched on Tuesday at an event in Mumbai.

At the end of De De Pyaar De, Aisha (Rakul) tells Ashish (Ajay) that after his family has approved their relationship, they now have to convince her family. So, De De Pyaar De 2 is about Ashish and Aisha trying to convince the latter's parents (R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor).

The trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 is entertaining and has some funny moments. It promises that the movie will be a fun ride. The trailer ends with the song Main Kaa Karo Ram Mujhe Buddha Mil Gaya, and that scene will surely make you laugh.

While the trailer gives a good scope to all the actors, it is R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor who steal the show. Their performance as Aisha's parents surely looks like one of the highlights of the film. Even Ajay, Rakul, Jaaved Jafri, and Meezaan leave a mark.

De De Pyaar De 2 Release Date

De De Pyaar De 2 is all set to release on November 14, 2025. While the trailer has impressed us, let's wait and watch how the film turns out to be.

Ajay's last release Son Of Sardaar 2 had failed to make a mark at the box office. So, now all eyes are on De De Pyaar De 2.

