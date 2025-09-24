 Son Of Sardaar 2 OTT Release Update: When & Where To Stream Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur's Film Online
Son of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, is a standalone sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. Initially, the film was set to release on July 25, 2025, in theatres, but it was then pushed back to August 1, 2025.

September 24, 2025
article-image
Son Of Sardaar 2 OTT Release Update | Photo Credit: Trailer

Son of Sardaar 2 OTT streaming details

According to reports, the film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from September 26, 2025. Son of Sardaar 2 is a comedy-action film that explores themes of diaspora, displacement, the struggle to balance tradition with change, and cultural differences.

About Son of Sardaar 2

Son of Sardaar 2 follows Jassi (Ajay Devgn) to Scotland to reconcile with his wife, only to get entangled in a chaotic situation involving a mafia conflict, a hostage crisis, and a cross-border wedding between his niece and a rival family's son. Jassi must navigate the cultural complexities and dangers to save the hostages and win back his wife. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and characters

The film features Ajay Devgn as Jaswinder Singh Randhawa, Mrunal Thakur as Rabia Akhtar, Ravi Kishan as Raja, Neeru Bajwa as Dimple, Kubbra Sait as Mehwish, Chunky Panday as Danish, Sharat Saxena as Ranjit Singh, Mukul Dev as Tony, Vindu Dara Singh as Tittu, Ashwini Kalsekar as Premlata, Sahil Mehta as Goggi, and Nalneesh Neel as Keshav, among others.

Powerhouse behind Son of Sardaar 2

The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, and the screenplay is written by Jagdeep Singh Sidhu and Mohit Jain. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Pravin Talreja, and N.R. Pachisia under the banner of Jio Studios, YRV Studios, and Devgn Films. Aseem Bajaj has done the cinematography, and Ninad Khanolkar has edited the film.

