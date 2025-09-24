 Dhadhak 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri's Romantic Drama
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Dhadhak 2 OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Netflix

Dhadak 2 is a romantic drama film written and directed by Shazia Iqba. It features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The film serves as both a remake of the Tamil drama Pariyerum Perumal and a spiritual follow-up to the 2018 hit Dhadak. It was released in theatres on August 1, 2025, and received a positive response from audiences and critics. According to reports, the film is now set to stream on Netflix, September 26, 2025.

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 explores themes of inter-caste romance, caste bias and inequality, social prejudice, and the fight for personal identity amidst societal expectations. The movie also explores the struggles of a lower-caste law student and an upper-caste girl in love, emphasising the difficulties and opposition their relationship faces within a framework grounded in entrenched social traditions.

Plot overview

Dhadak 2 tells the story of Neelesh, a law student from a lower caste, and Vidhi, a girl from an upper caste, who fall in love despite their contrasting social backgrounds. Their relationship is prohibited and encounters significant resistance from her family, resulting in disgrace for Neelesh. The movie delves into issues of caste inequality, social injustice, and the challenging fight for inter-caste love to endure within a society bound by rigid social conventions.

Cast and characters

The film features Siddhant Chaturvedi as Neelesh Ahirwar, Triptii Dimri as Vidhi Bharadwaj, Saurabh Sachdeva as Shankar, Zakir Hussain as Principal Haider Ansari, Deeksha Joshi as Nimisha, Saad Bilgrami as Ronnie Bharadwaj, Harish Khanna as Arvind Bharadwaj, Aditya Thakare as Vasu, and Priyank Tiwari as Shekhar, among others. It is produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Meenu Aroraa, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Pragati Deshmukh under Zee Studios, Cloud 9 Pictures, and Dharma Productions.

