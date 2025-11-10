 'Just Shut Your Mouth': Renuka Shahane Defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Against Body Shaming & Trolling
During one of her interviews, Renuka Shahane stated that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan should be celebrated for her achievements and those who can't say good things about her should just 'shut' their mouths. Aishwarya is often criticised for her red carpet looks at international events and she was also trolled for her post-pregnancy weight gain

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
article-image

Opening up about the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress was body shamed over her Cannes red carpet appearances after giving birth to daughter Aaradhya, Renuka said, "Should we not celebrate her consistent achievements over the years? It doesn't take one minute for a big company to drop you. And she has been the brand ambassador for the company for years and she is representing us year in, out. And all we can think of is 'Oh isme ye pehna toh ye thik nahi tha. Oh no!' Please mat kariye ye. If you don't have anything nice to say, just shut your mouth."

article-image

Renuka further said that actresses today face immense pressure, particularly in the age of social media, where constant scrutiny has created a new world of judgement and expectations.

Renuka also pointed out that even after embracing motherhood, there remains an unrealistic expectation for female stars to immediately return to their pre-pregnancy physiques.

After Aishwarya embraced motherhood, her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan addressed the harsh body shaming remarks directed toward her and called out the public’s judgmental attitude. During an interview with DNA, Abhishek had said that it was "deeply insensitive for people to comment on her appearance."

