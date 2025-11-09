Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 9: Shalini Says Tulsi Made Her Lie About Ranvijay, Mihir's Anger Explodes

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 104

Shalini admits that she is Ranvijay's first wife. Tulsi asks her to tell Mihir about Ranvijay's true nature. Shalini reveals that Ranvijay married her for money and demanded Rs 20 lakh from her father, explaining how she was in love with him back then. After their marriage, Ranvijay blackmailed her and her family, even hitting her during their marriage. Mihir, fuming with anger, prepares to expose Ranvijay. As he steps out, Shalini tells Tulsi that she can't lie anymore and can't pretend to act, which Mihir overhears, leaving him shocked.

Shalini then completely changes her statements about Ranvijay, explaining that she cannot tarnish the reputation of a decent and cultured man just for some money. Tulsi is left in complete shock after hearing Shalini. When Mihir questions Tulsi, Shalini says she never had any relationship with Ranvijay and was asked by Tulsi to speak against him. She reiterates that she cannot lie anymore and leaves.

Mihir, still in shock, says he can't believe Tulsi could stoop to such a low level. Tulsi continues denying Shalini's claims. Mihir asks how she could make Shalini lie, reminding her of the time she had shot her own son, Ansh, for the truth. He accuses Tulsi of lying just to snatch Pari's happiness.

Mihir says he often told people that a mother should always be like Tulsi. He questions why she cannot let Pari be happy and asks her to stop pretending, even as Tulsi repeatedly claims that Shalini had indeed told her about her troubled marriage with Ranvijay. Mihir says he can never forgive Tulsi for what she has done today, stating he does not even wish to see her face, and storms off.

A flashback shows Pari speaking to Ranvijay on a call, revealing that Tulsi is planning to meet Shalini. She tells him how she overheard Ritik and Tulsi's conversation, where Ritik informs Tulsi about Shalini. The flashback shows Ranvijay calling Shalini and threatening her.

In the present, after Pari and Ranvijay see Shalini fearfully running away from the house, Pari praises Ranvijay, saying that now Tulsi will appear as the villain in front of everyone.

Kiran receives a call from his friend Paren, who says he has sent the CCTV footage from the night Mihir was intoxicated in Los Angeles. The footage shows Noina with Mihir during the trip, leaving Kiran confused.

At Angad's sangeet, Mihir announces Pari and Ranvijay's engagement and conducts the ring ceremony. Tulsi, feeling hopeless, prays to God to protect Pari.

Later, Noina's ex-husband Naren's business partner arrives at the ceremony, making Noina uncomfortable. While introducing himself to Mihir, Raman says he is Naren's old partner and Noina's current partner, leaving Mihir confused. Noina tells Ramen that Mihir is her old and close friend and her current business partner.

While dancing, Naren tries to get close to Noina, making her uncomfortable and scared, highlighting the tension between them. Naren grabs Noina's hand, which she tries to pull away. As Noina leaves, Raman insists on a dance, and she agrees, but he again starts getting too close, and she stops him. He questions why she is taking so long to mingle with him now that she is single. Noina asks him to maintain his distance until Mihir interrupts, gives a reason, and takes Noina away.

Noina calls Raman a weird man and questions why she remained silent while he misbehaved with her. She explains that she couldn't respond because he is Naren's old business partner and owns half of Naren's properties. Noina tells Mihir that she came to India for Pari and Ajay's wedding to take some time off, hoping that Raman would have forgotten about her by then. She also says that although Raman wants to marry her, she can't say no to him, since he still owns the properties.