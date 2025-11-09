 'I'd Give Up Everything...': Celina Jaitly Says She Hasn't Slept Single Night Without Crying For Brother Vikrant Kumar Jaitly Detained In UAE
Actress Celina Jaitly recently shared an emotional note for her brother, Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, days after expressing gratitude over the Delhi High Court's notice to the Ministry of External Affairs regarding his detention in the UAE since 2024. "I haven’t slept a single night without crying for you," she wrote on Sunday, praying for his safety and return.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
Actress Celina Jaitly recently expressed deep gratitude after the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Ministry of External Affairs regarding her brother, Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been detained in the UAE since 2024. Days later, the actress penned an emotional note for him, sharing that she hasn't slept a single night without crying, praying for his well-being, and expressing that she would give up everything just to have him back.

Celina Jaitly Pens Emotional Note For Brother Vikrant Kumar Jaitly Detained In UAE

Sharing a photo with Vikrant, Celina wrote on Sunday, November 9, "My Dumpy, I hope you’re ok, I hope you know I’m standing with you like a rock, I hope you know I haven’t slept a single night without crying for you, I hope you know I’d give up everything for you, I hope you know no one can ever come between us, I hope you know I left no stone unturned, I hope God will finally be kind to you & me my bhai, waiting for you."

Reportedly, Celina had approached the Delhi High Court with a petition alleging that her brother was unlawfully abducted and detained in the UAE on September 6, 2024. Celina stated that despite repeated appeals to Indian authorities, she has been unable to obtain any information about her brother's welfare or legal status for a year.

On the work front, Celina was last seen in a lead role in the 2011 romantic comedy Thank You. She later made a special appearance in the 2012 film Will You Marry Me? and in the 2020 short film Season's Greetings, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and released on an OTT platform.

However, this did not mark her theatrical comeback as an actress.

