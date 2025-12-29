Celebrating Rajesh Khanna: Iconic Films Of Hindi Cinema's First Superstar On His 83rd Birth Anniversary

Rajesh Khanna 83rd Birth Anniversary |

Legendary superstar Rajesh Khanna, who ruled the hearts of millions with his impeccable performances in films, was born on December 29, 2021. Also known as the "First Superstar of Hindi Cinema," he achieved fame that no other film star had ever experienced. He is a greatly respected actor and was also the highest-paid actor in his time. Khanna made his debut in 1966 with 'Aakhri Khat', which was India's first official Oscar Entry in 1967. To commemorate his legacy on his 83rd birth anniversary, take a look at some of his iconic films.

Kati Patang

Kati Patang is a musical drama film that was released in 1971. This drama film was directed by Shakti Samanta. The film stars Asha Parekh as a woman pretending to be a widow, and her ensuing trials and tribulations opposite her charming neighbour, played by Rajesh Khanna. The film was among the 17 consecutive hits of Khanna between 1969 and 1971.

Bawarchi

Bawarchi is a 1972 musical comedy drama film directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Rajesh Khanna portrays Raghu, an enigmatic, skilled chef (bawarchi) who arrives at a troubled family's residence, captivates each member with his delightful cuisine, melodious voice, and insights, while discreetly mending their divides, imparting lessons on love, simplicity, and joy, all while monitoring the family's treasures.

Roti

Roti was produced by Rajni Desai and Rajesh Khanna under the banner Aashirwad Pictures Pvt. Ltd and directed by Manmohan Desai. In the film, the legendary actor plays the role of Mangal Singh, a hardened criminal sentenced to death who escapes prison, assumes a new identity, and finds refuge with a kind widow (Nirupa Roy).

Daag

Daag: A Poem of Love was released in 1973, and it was directed by Yash Chopra in his debut as a producer, which laid the foundation of Yash Raj Films. It is an adaptation of Thomas Hardy's 1886 novel 'The Mayor of Casterbridge'. In the film, Rajesh Khanna played the role of a good man named Sunil, who is forced into a life on the run after killing his wife's (Sonia, Sharmila Tagore) attacker.

Haathi Mere Saathi

Haathi Mere Saathi was released in 1971, directed by M. A. Thirumugam. The movie has a Disneyesque appeal with an Indian twist. Haathi Mere Saathi was the biggest hit of 1971, going by box office collections, and was also critically acclaimed. In the film, Khanna played the role of Raju, a man without parents, who develops a strong connection with four elephants that rescued him during his childhood.