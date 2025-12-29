Thalapathy Vijay Falls Just Seconds Before Entering His Car As He Gets Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport; Video Goes Viral

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay briefly stumbled and fell while trying to enter his car at Chennai airport late on Sunday (December 28), moments after returning from Malaysia. The incident occurred as a massive crowd of fans gathered to welcome him. It led to a brief spell of chaos outside the terminal.

Vijay had landed in Chennai after attending the audio launch of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan in Kuala Lumpur. As he made his way towards the exit, fans surged forward to catch a glimpse of the star, overwhelming the security cordon near his vehicle. Vijay lost his balance and fell just seconds before stepping inside his car.

Security personnel reacted immediately and swiftly escorted him into the vehicle. He did not appear to have sustained any injuries, and the situation was brought under control within moments.

The incident took place shortly after his return from Malaysia, where Jana Nayagan’s audio release event was held. The film is Vijay’s final project before he transitions fully into active politics.

Reports also claimed that a vehicle from Vijay’s convoy was involved in a minor mishap within the airport premises during the commotion. However, there has been no official confirmation from airport authorities or Vijay’s team regarding this claim.

Vijay quits acting

Recently, he officially announced his retirement from acting after a 33-year career in the film industry. He made his debut as a child actor at the age of 10 in the Tamil film Vetri and played his first lead role at 18 in Naalaiya Theerpu (1992).

Last year, Vijay launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and revealed plans to contest in the Tamil Nadu state elections. Consequently, he has decided to step away from films following the release of Jana Nayagan.

He was heard during a promotional event of the film, "For me, one thing matters. People come and stand in theatres for me. For that reason, I’m ready to stand for them for the next 30–33 years. For these Vijay fans, I’m stepping away from cinema."

"I've faced every kind of criticism right from day one, the same old story. But my fans have stood by me from the very beginning, supporting me relentlessly for 33 years. I entered cinema hoping to build a small sand house, but you gave me a palace. That’s why, for the fans who stood for me, I will stand for them. This Vijay will repay his debt of gratitude," said the actor.

For the final time, the actor danced to Thalapathy Kacheri from Jana Nayagan, as the audience erupted in loud claps and cheers, celebrating his memorable on-screen journey.

The event in Malaysia was attended by Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, lyricist Vivek, Shobi Master and Shekar Master.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, with Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani in supporting roles.

The much-anticipated film is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026, marking Vijay's final appearance as an actor before he focuses on his political career.