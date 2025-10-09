 Actor-Politician Thalapathy Vijay Receives Bomb Threat; Police Find No Explosives At Neelankarai Residence
Actor-politician Vijay received a bomb threat email targeting his Neelankarai residence in Chennai. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad conducted a thorough search early Thursday morning but found nothing, confirming it as a hoax. Police said similar threats have been sent to city personalities and media outlets, all traced to an unverified Hotmail ID.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Actor-politician Vijay | X @PTI_News

Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay received a mail on Thursday saying that a bomb had been planted at his Neelankarai residence, and it was found to be a hoax after checking the house, police said.

On getting a call, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was sent to the spot early in the morning, and checks were carried out, but nothing was found, police officials added.

Police at the scene said they started the search around 3 am. Initially, the search was conducted outside the house. Later, when Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam founder Vijay woke up, police were let into the house to search, they added.

"We left around 7.25 am when we found nothing," said the police.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police told PTI that city personalities have been receiving bomb hoax mails from a Hotmail address.

"Last month, another actor-politician, S Ve Shekher also received a bomb threat mail. The content of these emails are similar. We are yet to trace that mail ID," said the official.

On October 6, a prominent national daily from Chennai, too, received a bomb threat mail claiming three RDX IEDs had been planted in their premises.

Like in previous cases, the BDD Squad declared it a hoax after a thorough search.

