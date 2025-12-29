'Mocking Someone Is Ridiculous': Ranbir Kapoor's Uncle Kunal Kapoor SLAMMED For Calling Vegetarians 'Racist', Netizens Call Him 'Entitled'

Actor, filmmaker and theatre enthusiast Kunal Kapoor, son of late Shashi Kapoor and uncle to Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has sparked backlash on social media after stating that people who consume vegetarian food are 'racist' and admitting that he looks at vegetarians 'with disdain.'

Kunal Kapoor Calls Vegetarians 'Racist'

On Pooja Bhatt's podcast, Kunal said, "I think vegetarians are racist." When Pooja asked him, "So, I'm a racist?” she laughed while questioning him, after sensing 'disdain' at her mention of a vegetarian French delicacy.

He added, "Ya, you are because you deny me being a non-vegetarian. On my table, you’ll have vegetarian food and non-vegetarian food. But when I go to a vegetarian house, he won’t give me non-vegetarian food. But in my house, I’ll treat him. I’ll give him veg and non-veg food."

Netizens React

Soon after, netizens on Reddit slammed Kunal for allegedly 'mocking' someone’s dietary preferences, with some calling him 'entitled.' A user wrote, "Being entitled seems to be a prerequisite to be part of this family. Shashi and Shammi - while not perfect because who is - are the only ones I’ve liked."

Another added, "The whole family is so screwed up in the head! What is even the point of blabbering all this nonsense bruhhhh!" "Yeh pura parivar hi aisa hai. Ek se ek," read another comment.

"They are dumb, majority of them can’t even pass 12th standard with all their resources let alone go to university/college. Kapoors aren’t exactly the brightest to say the least," said another user.

Another added, "Racism is not the same as discriminatory or exclusionary. These people need to get a dictionary because they think they sound intelligent when they are actually stupid."

Ranbir Kapoor Backlash For Eating Non-Veg

Meanwhile, Kunal's remark comes days after Ranbir faced backlash for enjoying non-vegetarian food on the Netflix documentary Dining With The Kapoors.

In the show, the actor, along with other members of the Kapoor family, were seen enjoying a lavish meal. This led fans to question whether he had really given up non-veg food for his upcoming film Ramayana as he had claimed earlier.

While it isn’t entirely clear whether the dishes Ranbir ate were vegetarian or non-vegetarian, netizens have been criticising him for apparently contradicting his previous statements.

Ranbir had earlier mentioned that he had quit non-veg food as he was preparing to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.