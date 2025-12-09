'Itna Nanga Besharam Aadmi...': Piyush Mishra Says Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Carry Even 1% Of His Family's Legacy

Veteran actor Piyush Mishra, who worked with Ranbir Kapoor in the 2011 film Rockstar and the 2015 film Tamasha, praised the actor, saying Kapoor does not carry even 1% of his family's legacy and that he doesn’t take his stardom too seriously.

Piyush Mishra Praises Ranbir Kapoor

In an interaction with Lallantop, Piyush talked about his experience of working with Ranbir and said,. The actor lauded Ranbir for his sincerity and said, "Arre, don’t even ask, that guy is something else. Itna nanga besharam aadmi maine aaj tak nahi dekha (I have never seen someone so unbothered and free).

Piyush Mishra Says Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Carry 1% Of His Legacy

Further, Mishra added, "He comes from such a long, long legacy – his father, his grandfather, his great-grandfather, all the way back to Prithviraj Kapoor. But none of that burdens him. Not even 1%."

Did Ranbir Kapoor Lies About Quitting Non-Veg For Ramayana?

Meanwhile, recently, Ranbir sparked controversy on social media after viewers noticed him allegedly eating non-vegetarian dishes in Netflix’s reality show Dining With The Kapoors. In the show, the actor, along with other members of the Kapoor family, were seen enjoying a lavish meal. This led fans to question whether he had really given up non-veg food for his upcoming film Ramayana as he had claimed earlier.

While it isn’t entirely clear whether the dishes Ranbir ate were vegetarian or non-vegetarian, netizens have been criticising him for apparently contradicting his previous statements.

Ranbir had earlier mentioned that he had quit non-veg food as he was preparing to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

In October 2023, it was reported that Ranbir quit alcohol and meat for Ramayana.