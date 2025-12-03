'Double Standards': Folk Singer Malini Awasthi Slams Rasika Dugal's Remark On Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Cites Her Bold Mirzapur Role

Actress Rasika Dugal recently faced backlash for saying that she would reject Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 film Animal, stating that she refuses to participate in films that celebrate misogyny. Soon after, social media users pointed out that she had been a part of Mirzapur, where her character Beena Tripathi engages in sexual relations with her father-in-law and a servant, and is involved in killing people or violating men in the show.

Folk Singer Malini Awasthi Slams Rasika Dugal

Folk singer Malini Awasthi also called out Rasika on social media. On Tuesday, December 2, the singer re-shared Barkha Dutt's post from the We The Women 2025 event, where Rasika had said that celebrating misogyny or being part of a propaganda film is 'non-negotiable' for her. Reacting to it, Malini wrote on her X handle, "Coming from someone who played Mrs. Tripathi in Mirzapur! Height of double standards!