Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 2: Tulsi Asks Mihir To Transfer All The Properties To Her Name

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 2: Today's episode starts with Tulsi introducing detective Ranganathan to Mihir, but she gets confused as she doesn't want Mihir to know the truth about the detective. So, Ranganathan says that he is from an orphanage. Later, he understands that his two cases are connected as Mihir is the same guy who is allegedly having an affair with Noina.

In Shanti Niketan, everyone is enjoying the snacks, but Rithik leaves as he wants to go and meet Angad and Vrinda. In the chawl, Angad, Rithik, and Vrinda bond with each other, and Vrinda starts crying, blaming herself for Angad's separation from his family. However, Angad and Rithik cheer her up.

Later, Ranganathan comes to meet Noina at her house, and reveals to her that he is a private detective and Raman had told him to get details about her and Mihir. Now, he knows the truth about the rainy night, and shows a video of her and Mihir. He blackmails Noina that she should give him Rs. 50 lakh or he will send the video to Tulsi and Raman both. Noina agrees to pay him.

At the office, there's an AGM (Annual General Meeting), and everyone is attending it, Mihir, Kiran, Rithik and Parth. Later, Noina comes there with Raman. Mihir gets irritated after seeing Raman and questions him as to why he has come for the meeting. So, Raman says that as his would-be wife is here, he has also come with her. Mihir tells Raman to go to another cabin as he can't be a part of the meeting.

Later, Tulsi comes to the office and tells Mihir that she wants to have an important conversation with him. They go to Mihir's cabin, and Tulsi says that she has agreed with what Mihir wanted. She tells Mihir to transfer all the properties to her name. Mihir gets shocked to hear what Tulsi says, but he happily calls Kiran and tells him to get all the papers. Kiran tells Mihir to meet outside the conference room just for two minutes.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen tomorrow's episode.