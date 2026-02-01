Aryan Khan, Mrunal Thakur & Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace Bestie Tamannaah Bhatia's Mumbai Launch Party

By: Aanchal C | February 01, 2026

Actress turned entrepreneur Tamannaah Bhatia hosted a grand store launch party for her new brand, Tamannaah Fine Jewellery, last night in Mumbai

All images by Varinder Chawla

For the special occasion, Tamannaah kept her style minimal yet stunning in a white corset and denim bottoms, complemented with exquisite jewels

Bollywood sensation Aryan Khan attended the event in a chic black jacket, styled with basic tee and jeans

Actress Mrunal Thakur kept things un-fussy in a basic white tank top, elevated with a multi-hued floral embroidered pants

Filmmaker Farah Khan grabbed eyeballs in a chic denim-on-denim ensemble and a statement Christian Dior bag

Many actress, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Agarwal and Pragya Kapoor, posed with Tamannaah in statement denim looks

Samantha in particular stole the spotlight in Jean Paul Gaultier's black and white couture and a sleek bag

Tanmay Bhatt looked dapper in a intricately embellished denim jacket, completed with a black tee, relaxed jeans and tinted glasses

Thanks For Reading!

Visiting Kala Ghoda Today? Don't Miss Mumbai's 360° Dome Projection At Cooperage Bandstand Garden
Find out More