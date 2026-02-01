Visiting Kala Ghoda Today? Don't Miss Mumbai's 360° Dome Projection At Cooperage Bandstand Garden

Mumbai's 360-degree immersive dome projection at Kala Ghoda | Image via Instagram

If you're wandering through Kala Ghoda today, soaking in the buzz of art stalls, performances and pop-up culture spots, here's a quick detour you absolutely shouldn't skip. Tucked away at Cooperage Bandstand Garden in Fort is an experience that feels like stepping out of Mumbai and straight into the cosmos. It's called "ASTRAL DREAM", and it's easily one of the most talked-about installations at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026.

Take a look:

Step inside ASTRAL DREAM

Curated by Floating Canvas Company in collaboration with Synergy Technologies, ASTRAL DREAM is a stunning 360-degree immersive dome projection that surrounds you with swirling visuals inspired by dreams, myths and the vast universe. The moment you step inside the dome, the city noise fades and you're wrapped in colour, movement and light from every direction. It's not just something you watch. it's something you feel.

Designed as a complete sensory journey, the installation blends art, technology and imagination in a way that feels futuristic yet calming. Whether you're an art lover, a photography enthusiast or just someone looking for a breather from the festival crowds, this dome offers a few magical minutes of escape. It's also hands down one of the most Instagrammable spots at the festival this year.

This installation, running just for two days, is part of the larger Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026, which kicked off on January 31, and runs till February 8. Now in its 26th edition, the festival is themed 'Ahead of the Curve', celebrating innovation, bold ideas and future-forward creativity across art, music, theatre, dance, cinema, workshops and more.

So, if you're heading today, plan your visit around sunset or after dark. As the sky deepens, the visuals glow brighter, making the entire dome look surreal against the night backdrop.

When: January 31 & February 1

Time: 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Where: Cooperage Bandstand Garden, Fort