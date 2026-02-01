Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Brings Yoga, Pottery, Theatre & More For Children - Watch

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival day 1 | Image Courtesy: Sachin Kumar

Mumbai's cultural calendar came alive on Friday, January 31, as the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 officially opened its doors, transforming South Mumbai's historic arts district into a vibrant hub of creativity. Running from January 31 to February 8, the nine-day festival marks its 26th edition this year with the theme ‘Ahead of the Curve’, celebrating innovation, imagination and futuristic ideas across art, performance and culture.

Day 1 spotlights children's love for art

Among the many highlights on Day 1, the Children’s Vertical stood out as one of the most vibrant and heartwarming spaces at the festival. Hosted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), the children's section welcomed school groups, parents and curious young minds from early morning. Designed around the playful theme 'Roller Coaster’, the space buzzed with colour, interactive sessions and hands-on learning.

School children at KGAF Day 1 | Image Courtesy: Sachin Kumar

Curated by Tasneem Rajkotwalla, Rishita Chandra and Richa Sethi, the children's programme brings together a thoughtfully crafted mix of eco-art, storytelling, theatre, science, yoga, robotics and even stargazing. Speaking about the concept, Tasneem shared, "Our theme looks at all the curves nature has to offer. From theatre and book launches to poetry, hands-on art, reading sessions and even AI, it really covers everything."

Art installations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya | Image Courtesy: Sachin Kumar

Art installations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya | Image Courtesy: Sachin Kumar

The installations on Day 1 were vibrant, eco-conscious and interactive, encouraging children to explore freely while parents and guardians guided them through different art forms. Richa added, "Don’t miss this festival. Everything here is free, and it’s one of the largest cultural festivals not just in India, but in Asia. There’s really nothing else like it."

Art installations at Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya | Image Courtesy: Sachin Kumar

Children's workshop at Kala Ghoda 2026 | Image Courtesy: Sachin Kumar

Workshops on the opening day included Space Cadets Flying Lesson, a space-themed yoga session for young explorers; Marble Run Mania, where kids built their own roller-coaster-style marble tracks; Curious Curves, a STEM storytelling workshop blending art and AI; and performance by Slam Out Loud.

With its lively start, the children’s vertical has already set the tone for a joyful, curiosity-driven festival week ahead.