 How To Reach Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 By Train, Metro & Bus: Complete Travel Guide
Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 began today, January 31, in South Mumbai, running till February 8 with the theme 'Ahead of the Curve'.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 08:33 AM IST
Kala Ghoda Arts Festival | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai's art scene is officially beating again. The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 kicked off today, January 31, turning South Mumbai's heritage precinct into a buzzing playground of art, music, cinema, theatre, food and culture. Running till February 8, this nine-day cultural celebration is back with its 26th edition, themed 'Ahead of the Curve', spotlighting bold ideas, innovation and future-forward creativity.

If you’re planning to visit Kala Ghoda and wondering how to get there without the stress, here's a simple, fuss-free guide to reaching the venue using public transport.

Reaching Kala Ghoda by Train

Kala Ghoda is conveniently placed between two major railway hubs: Churchgate and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

From Churchgate (Western Line):

Churchgate is around 1.4 km from the festival zone. You can either walk, hop into a quick cab, or take a bus from outside the station. Bus routes such as 122, 123, 45, C-305, A-100 and A-106 will drop you close to the venue. Get down at Hutatma Chowk/Flora Fountain, which is just a short walk away from Kala Ghoda.

From CSMT (Central & Harbour Lines):

If you're arriving via CSMT, the distance to Kala Ghoda is roughly 1.2 km. You can walk, take a cab, or board buses like 115, 103, 14, 45, 69 and 9 from outside the station. Again, Hutatma Chowk/Flora Fountain is your closest stop.

Using Mumbai Metro's Aqua Line (Line 3)

Yes, the Metro works too! The underground Aqua Line connects Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR, making South Mumbai far more accessible. The Hutatma Chowk metro station is the nearest stop to Kala Ghoda, located about 850 metres away. From there, it’s an easy walk straight into the festival lanes.

Reaching Kala Ghoda by Bus

Buses remain one of the easiest ways to get here. Hutatma Chowk/Flora Fountain is the most convenient bus stop for the festival. Whether you’re coming from Churchgate or CSMT, multiple BEST buses operate frequently, making travel budget-friendly and hassle-free.

