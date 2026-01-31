Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Starts Today! Check Out Day 1 Must-Visit Events & Experiences For Free

Mumbai's vibrant cultural calendar gets its brightest spark today as the beloved Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) returns for its 26th edition on Saturday, January 30.

For art lovers, city dwellers, and curious explorers alike, the festival is more than just an event; it's a tradition that turns South Mumbai into a living canvas. Over nine days, from January 31 to February 8, 2026, the entire precinct will run from 10 am to 10 pm, inviting all to wander, wonder, and be inspired.

Theme: 'Ahead of the Curve'

This year's theme, "Ahead of the Curve," is a celebration of innovation, vision, and creative leadership. As Brinda Miller, Festival Director and Chairperson of the Kala Ghoda Association, explains, the theme is about leading with imagination, adapting to change, and constantly reimagining the arts. Like the festival's namesake, Kala Ghoda, the Black Horse, KGAF gallops ahead, blending tradition with forward-thinking artistry and excellence across every discipline.

Check out some interesting events on Day One

8:00 AM - 10 AM: Rediscover the pleasure of silent reading with Shantanu Naidu at the David Sassoon Library

10:15 AM - 6:00 PM: Exhibition and guided tours for children at CSMVS (open to all)

11:00 AM–7:00 PM: Step into Mumbai’s aquatic past with “Aqua Line,” a digital art exhibition by Saurabh Chadekar, spotlighting the city's water heritage at Khaki Lab.

12:00 PM–1:00 PM: Young space explorers (ages 3–12) can join a “Space Cadets Flying Lesson” yoga workshop at CSMVS Museum.

4:00 PM–5:00 PM: Take a guided walkthrough of Chatterjee and Lal’s new gallery space with Mort Chatterjee.

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM: Virtual heritage tour of Dongri at Khaki Lab, Fort

4:30 PM–6:00 PM: Join Sonal C Holland’s “Mind Your Wine Manners!” masterclass at Malido Apéro (capacity: 20).

5:30 PM: Attend the grand opening ceremony along with a Mallakhamb performance by Victoria Memorial School for the Blind at Cross Maidan, a wheelchair-accessible venue

7:30 PM–9:10 PM: Experience “Mahadev,” a powerful play about Shiva in Hindi, at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre.

8:50 PM–9:50 PM: Watch Konkan Kanya Band, a multilingual, semi-classical, all-female ensemble, perform at Cross Maidan.

With dozens of other events unfolding throughout the day, KGAF 2026’s first day promises discovery, diversity, and inspiration for all. Find the complete schedule and details at https://kalaghodaassociation.com/ and be part of Mumbai’s most iconic celebration of the arts.

How to book

Attending Kala Ghoda 2026 is completely free; no passes or payments are required. Simply visit the official website and click on the registration link, which will direct you to the booking app District for a quick, cost-free signup.

Click the link: Kala Ghoda Passes