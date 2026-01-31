 Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Starts Today! Check Out Day 1 Must-Visit Events & Experiences For Free
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Starts Today! Check Out Day 1 Must-Visit Events & Experiences For Free

Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Starts Today! Check Out Day 1 Must-Visit Events & Experiences For Free

Mumbai’s iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival kicked off its 26th edition on January 31, 2026, spotlighting the theme “Ahead of the Curve.” The festival offers nine days of free art, music, workshops, and performances across 25 heritage venues. Day 1 features highlights like heritage walks, children’s workshops, and concerts, inviting everyone to experience Mumbai's creative pulse.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 08:54 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai's vibrant cultural calendar gets its brightest spark today as the beloved Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) returns for its 26th edition on Saturday, January 30.

For art lovers, city dwellers, and curious explorers alike, the festival is more than just an event; it's a tradition that turns South Mumbai into a living canvas. Over nine days, from January 31 to February 8, 2026, the entire precinct will run from 10 am to 10 pm, inviting all to wander, wonder, and be inspired.

Theme: 'Ahead of the Curve'

This year's theme, "Ahead of the Curve," is a celebration of innovation, vision, and creative leadership. As Brinda Miller, Festival Director and Chairperson of the Kala Ghoda Association, explains, the theme is about leading with imagination, adapting to change, and constantly reimagining the arts. Like the festival's namesake, Kala Ghoda, the Black Horse, KGAF gallops ahead, blending tradition with forward-thinking artistry and excellence across every discipline.

FPJ Shorts
MrBeast Tries To Bribe Goalkeeper In Hilarious Moment During Charity Match; Video Goes Viral
MrBeast Tries To Bribe Goalkeeper In Hilarious Moment During Charity Match; Video Goes Viral
Elite Ranji Trophy 2026 Report: Siddhesh Lad Equals Sachin Tendulkar Record With 4th Straight Ton, Puts Mumbai In Command Vs Delhi
Elite Ranji Trophy 2026 Report: Siddhesh Lad Equals Sachin Tendulkar Record With 4th Straight Ton, Puts Mumbai In Command Vs Delhi
SEBI Scraps Letter Of Confirmation Requirement, Slashes Securities Credit Timeline From 150 To 30 Days
SEBI Scraps Letter Of Confirmation Requirement, Slashes Securities Credit Timeline From 150 To 30 Days
SAIL Q3 Profit Surges Over 2-Fold To ₹374 Crore On Higher Revenues, 9M FY26 PAT Up 60% YoY
SAIL Q3 Profit Surges Over 2-Fold To ₹374 Crore On Higher Revenues, 9M FY26 PAT Up 60% YoY
Read Also
Mumbai's Iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Kicks Off Tomorrow: How To Book Passes For Free
article-image

Check out some interesting events on Day One

8:00 AM - 10 AM: Rediscover the pleasure of silent reading with Shantanu Naidu at the David Sassoon Library

10:15 AM - 6:00 PM: Exhibition and guided tours for children at CSMVS (open to all)

11:00 AM–7:00 PM: Step into Mumbai’s aquatic past with “Aqua Line,” a digital art exhibition by Saurabh Chadekar, spotlighting the city's water heritage at Khaki Lab.

12:00 PM–1:00 PM: Young space explorers (ages 3–12) can join a “Space Cadets Flying Lesson” yoga workshop at CSMVS Museum.

4:00 PM–5:00 PM: Take a guided walkthrough of Chatterjee and Lal’s new gallery space with Mort Chatterjee.

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM: Virtual heritage tour of Dongri at Khaki Lab, Fort

Read Also
How To Reach Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 By Train, Metro & Bus: Complete Travel Guide
article-image

4:30 PM–6:00 PM: Join Sonal C Holland’s “Mind Your Wine Manners!” masterclass at Malido Apéro (capacity: 20).

5:30 PM: Attend the grand opening ceremony along with a Mallakhamb performance by Victoria Memorial School for the Blind at Cross Maidan, a wheelchair-accessible venue

7:30 PM–9:10 PM: Experience “Mahadev,” a powerful play about Shiva in Hindi, at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre.

8:50 PM–9:50 PM: Watch Konkan Kanya Band, a multilingual, semi-classical, all-female ensemble, perform at Cross Maidan.

With dozens of other events unfolding throughout the day, KGAF 2026’s first day promises discovery, diversity, and inspiration for all. Find the complete schedule and details at https://kalaghodaassociation.com/ and be part of Mumbai’s most iconic celebration of the arts.

How to book

Attending Kala Ghoda 2026 is completely free; no passes or payments are required. Simply visit the official website and click on the registration link, which will direct you to the booking app District for a quick, cost-free signup.

Click the link: Kala Ghoda Passes

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2026 Reset: Are We Facing A Pandemic Of Reality? The Saturn-Neptune Conjunction In Pisces
2026 Reset: Are We Facing A Pandemic Of Reality? The Saturn-Neptune Conjunction In Pisces
How To Reach Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 By Train, Metro & Bus: Complete Travel Guide
How To Reach Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 By Train, Metro & Bus: Complete Travel Guide
Conscious Vaastu: Why The Centre Of Your Home Matters In 2026
Conscious Vaastu: Why The Centre Of Your Home Matters In 2026
Rahul Mishra And Gaurav Gupta, Inspired By Indian Philosophy For Latest Couture Collections
Rahul Mishra And Gaurav Gupta, Inspired By Indian Philosophy For Latest Couture Collections
Why India Matters to Forevermark’s Global Design Story
Why India Matters to Forevermark’s Global Design Story