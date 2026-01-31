Catherine O’Hara Death Cause: Late Actress Was Born With Rare Condition That Placed Her Heart On The Right Side

Catherine O’Hara dies at 71 | File Image

The Hollywood world is mourning the loss of Catherine O’Hara, the much-loved actress known for her unforgettable work in Schitt's Creek, Home Alone, and Beetlejuice. O’Hara died on January 30 in Los Angeles at the age of 71, following a brief illness, her agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) confirmed.

According to Page Six, emergency responders were called to O’Hara’s Brentwood residence at 4:48 a.m. on Friday after a medical aid request. Paramedics reportedly found the actor in serious condition and rushed her to a Los Angeles hospital. Despite emergency medical intervention, she was transported in critical condition, where reports state that she later passed away.

While her official cause of death has not yet been disclosed, O’Hara’s health history had long included a rare congenital condition: she was born with dextrocardia with situs inversus, a condition that affects the placement of the heart and other internal organs.

What is Dextrocardia?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, dextrocardia is a condition in which the heart develops on the right side of the chest instead of the left, pointing in the opposite direction. This condition is present at birth and is classified as a congenital heart defect.

On its own, dextrocardia is often not dangerous. Many people with isolated dextrocardia live normal lives and may not even realise their heart is positioned differently until an imaging test, such as an X-ray or scan, reveals it accidentally.

The medical reports stated that dextrocardia is considered rare, occurring in approximately 1 in every 12,000 pregnancies.

What causes Dextrocardia?

Dextrocardia is caused by gene changes that occur early in pregnancy, as per the Cleveland Clinic. Researchers believe more than 60 genes influence how organs are positioned in the body, though the exact gene responsible has not yet been identified.

About one in four people with dextrocardia also have primary ciliary dyskinesia, a genetic disorder linked to changes in over 30 genes, including DNAI1 and DNAH5. Some individuals may carry these gene changes without showing symptoms.

Symptoms: When does it cause problems?

The Cleveland Clinic explains that isolated dextrocardia usually causes no symptoms. However, complications may arise when the condition appears alongside other heart defects or genetic disorders.

In such cases, symptoms can include:

Extreme tiredness

Shortness of breath during physical activity

Frequent lung or sinus infections

Irregular heartbeat

Bluish or pale skin

Yellowing of the skin or eyes

Rapid or laboured breathing

Difficulty gaining weight or growing normally

Persistent wet cough

Doctors typically investigate these symptoms through testing to identify any underlying conditions. While dextrocardia itself may not cause these issues, it often appears in test results during diagnosis.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.