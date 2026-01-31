 Schitt's Creek Fame Catherine O'Hara Passes Away At 71 In Los Angeles
Actress Catherine O’Hara, best known as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, has died at 71 in Los Angeles following a brief illness, her agency. Page Six reported she was rushed from her Brentwood home to hospital in serious condition Friday. She is survived by husband Bo Welch and sons Matthew and Luke.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 01:05 AM IST
article-image

In a shocking turn of events, actress Catherine O'Hara, best known for her role as Moira Rose in the hit show Schitt's Creek, has died at the age of 71 in Los Angeles following a brief illness, according to her agency, Creative Artists Agency.

Catherine O'Hara Dies At 71

According to Page Six, Catherine was rushed to a LA hospital in 'serious' condition after paramedics responded to a medical aid call at her Brentwood home at 4:48 a.m. on Friday. She was transported by emergency services in critical condition, where reports claim she later died.

While the exact cause of death remains unclear, the legendary actress is said to have passed away following a brief illness, as per her agency

She is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and sons Matthew and Luke.

Her career spanned more than five decades.

Celebs React

Soon after news of the actress' death broke, actor Pedro Pascal, who worked with her on The Last of Us season two, shared a photo of the two hugging and wrote a heartfelt tribute in her memory, "Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always. The one and ONLY #CatherineOHara."

O'Hara's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice costar Justin Theroux wrote, "Oh Catherine. You will be so so missed." The photo featured her empty foldable director's chair. Amy Schumer commenting, "Ugggg legend. No one funnier."

While Olivia Munn added, "Absolutely heartbreaking. She was the kindest person in our business."

Catherine O’Hara went on to star in classics such as Home Alone and Beetlejuice, and for her iconic portrayal of Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek, she won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2020, along with the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) the same year.

