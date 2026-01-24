Former Scorpions Bassist Francis Buchholz Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle, Family Issues Statement: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'

Former legendary German band Scorpions bassist Francis Buchholz passed away at the age of 71 on Thursday, January 22, after a battle with cancer, his family confirmed.

Buchholz played bass for the Scorpions rock band until 1992.

Francis Buchholz Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

On Facebook, via Francis' account, his family issued a statement that read: "It is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved Francis passed away yesterday after a private battle with cancer. He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by love. Our hearts are shattered. Throughout his fight with cancer, we stayed by his side, facing every challenge as a family - exactly the way he taught us.

Family Expresses Gratitude To Fans

Further, expressing gratitude to his fans, the family thanked them for their unwavering loyalty, love, and support they showed throughout his incredible journey.

"You gave him the world, and he gave you his music in return. Though the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played and in every life he touched. With love and gratitude, Hella, Sebastian, Louisa and Marietta," said the family.

'Francis Buchholz Legacy With The Band Will Live On Forever': Scorpions

In a tribute to their late bandmate on Instagram, the Scorpions wrote, "We have just received the very sad news that our longtime friend and bass player, Francis Buchholz, has passed away. His legacy with the band will live on forever, and we will always remember the many good times we have shared together. Our hearts go out to Hella, his family, and friends. R.I.P. Francis. Klaus, Rudolf, Matthias."

Buchholz is survived by his wife Hella, a son, and twin daughters.