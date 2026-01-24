 Former Scorpions Bassist Francis Buchholz Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle, Family Issues Statement: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFormer Scorpions Bassist Francis Buchholz Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle, Family Issues Statement: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'

Former Scorpions Bassist Francis Buchholz Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle, Family Issues Statement: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'

Francis Buchholz, the former bassist of iconic rock band Scorpions, has died at the age of 71 after a private battle with cancer, his family announced. In an emotional statement, they said, "Our hearts are shattered," and thanked fans for their support. Buchholz played on 12 Scorpions albums and was part of their most successful era.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
article-image

Former legendary German band Scorpions bassist Francis Buchholz passed away at the age of 71 on Thursday, January 22, after a battle with cancer, his family confirmed.

Buchholz played bass for the Scorpions rock band until 1992.

Francis Buchholz Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

On Facebook, via Francis' account, his family issued a statement that read: "It is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved Francis passed away yesterday after a private battle with cancer. He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by love. Our hearts are shattered. Throughout his fight with cancer, we stayed by his side, facing every challenge as a family - exactly the way he taught us.

FPJ Shorts
Former Scorpions Bassist Francis Buchholz Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle, Family Issues Statement: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'
Former Scorpions Bassist Francis Buchholz Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle, Family Issues Statement: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'
Luke Mudgway Leads Li Ning Star To Glory As Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 Ends With Spectacular City Finale
Luke Mudgway Leads Li Ning Star To Glory As Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 Ends With Spectacular City Finale
US: Indian National Among 4 Killed In Georgia Domestic Shooting; Indian Consulate Expresses Grief
US: Indian National Among 4 Killed In Georgia Domestic Shooting; Indian Consulate Expresses Grief
Rajasthan: Massive Fire Ravages Gaming Zone In Udaipur; No Casualties Reported
Rajasthan: Massive Fire Ravages Gaming Zone In Udaipur; No Casualties Reported
Read Also
Indian Idol 3 Winner, Paatal Lok Actor Prashant Tamang Passes Away In Delhi At 43
article-image

Family Expresses Gratitude To Fans

Further, expressing gratitude to his fans, the family thanked them for their unwavering loyalty, love, and support they showed throughout his incredible journey.

"You gave him the world, and he gave you his music in return. Though the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played and in every life he touched. With love and gratitude, Hella, Sebastian, Louisa and Marietta," said the family.

'Francis Buchholz Legacy With The Band Will Live On Forever': Scorpions

In a tribute to their late bandmate on Instagram, the Scorpions wrote, "We have just received the very sad news that our longtime friend and bass player, Francis Buchholz, has passed away. His legacy with the band will live on forever, and we will always remember the many good times we have shared together. Our hearts go out to Hella, his family, and friends. R.I.P. Francis. Klaus, Rudolf, Matthias."

Buchholz is survived by his wife Hella, a son, and twin daughters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former Scorpions Bassist Francis Buchholz Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle, Family Issues Statement:...
Former Scorpions Bassist Francis Buchholz Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle, Family Issues Statement:...
Tamil Lyricist Vairamuthu Attacked At Tiruppur Event As Woman Throws Slipper, Police...
Tamil Lyricist Vairamuthu Attacked At Tiruppur Event As Woman Throws Slipper, Police...
Ishaan Khatter Pens Emotional Note After Homebound Misses Oscars 2026 Nomination: 'As Difficult A...
Ishaan Khatter Pens Emotional Note After Homebound Misses Oscars 2026 Nomination: 'As Difficult A...
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol's Film Opens Strong At ₹30 Crore In India, Beats...
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol's Film Opens Strong At ₹30 Crore In India, Beats...
Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan Held In Oshiwara Firing Case, Weapon Seized; 'Fired Shots To Check Gun After...
Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan Held In Oshiwara Firing Case, Weapon Seized; 'Fired Shots To Check Gun After...