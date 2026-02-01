Kala Ghoda 2026: Things To Explore At Mumbai's Iconic Art Festival On Day 2

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Sachin Kumar

After a vibrant, crowd-pulling opening day on Saturday, January 31, Day 2 of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 continues the high energy with a dynamic line-up that proves why this nine-day event is a Mumbai must. Running daily from 10 am to 10 pm until February 8, the historic Kala Ghoda precinct is once again buzzing with ideas, creativity, and discovery.

Embracing this year’s theme, “Ahead of the Curve”, Day 2 encourages visitors to explore, reflect, and enjoy in equal measure. With engaging conversations, hands-on workshops, heritage walks, live performances, and culinary storytelling, the festival’s second day promises something inspiring for every culture lover.

Day 2 Must-Attend Events at KGAF 2026

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Attend an inclusive music workshop with Tal Kravitz featuring global folk singing, ethnic instruments, and collaborative performances at Cross Maidan.

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Grace the Food & Beverage Investigator Program by Whole Truth Food, an immersive workshop teaching kids how to read food labels and make smarter food choices at CSMVS Children's Museum.

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM: Explore The Jewish Contribution to Mumbai’s Hindi film industry in a conversation with Dr Kenneth X. Robbins, Haider Ali, and Sifra Lentin at Cama Hall.

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Join filmmaker R. Balki for Food! Camera! Action! followed by a screening of Cheeni Kum at KMC Bar & Bistro, Fort.

4:15 PM – 4:45 PM: Witness “Dahihandi – The Pyramid of Maharashtra”, a thrilling showcase by Maharashtra Rajya Dahihandi Govinda Association at Cross Maidan.

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM: Learn expressive cartoon drawing with animator Chetan Sharma at The Flying Horse workshop for kids at CSMVS Children's Museum.

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Experience Tibetan folk and ritual performances at Dances from the Roof of the World by the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts at Horniman Circle Garden.

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Listen to Shanta Gokhale and Jerry Pinto discuss stories across languages at Two Writers, Many Languages at David Sassoon Library Garden.

5:00 PM – 6:30 PM: Join Fort Fun, a heritage walk for kids exploring the origins of Mumbai, with tickets starting at 3 PM from Heritage Help Desk, located near Ador House on Rampart Road. Each walk will have only 20 passes.

5:00 PM – 6:30 PM: Walk through history at Ballard Ballads, a guided tour of Ballard Estate, starting from Rampart Row Heritage Help Desk. You can collect tickets from Heritage Help Desk, located near Ador House on Rampart Road at 3 PM. Each walk will have only 20 passes.

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Attend the launch of Suvir Saran’s memoir Tell My Mother I Like Boys in conversation with Anish Gawande at Elphinstone College Quadrangle.

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Watch saree draping transformed into art at Grace in Every Fold by Dolly Jain with Saiee Manjrekar at YWCA International.

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Immerse yourself in poetry and storytelling at AalokNama: Sapnon Ka Safar by Aalok Shrivastav at David Sassoon Library Garden.

With countless moments of art, learning, and performance unfolding across venues, Day 2 of KGAF 2026 is all about soaking in the city's creative pulse, one event at a time.