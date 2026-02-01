'26 Years Of This Festival, And I Never Imagined I'd Be Standing Here On This Stage Today': Brinda Miller On Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

Radio host Rohini Ramanathan, Festival director Brinda Miller and Bhumi Pednekar |

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back with its 26th edition, however this time, it returns with bigger surprises and spectacular experiences. On Day One, thousands gathered at the festival to witness the massive horse-themed installations firsthand.



Festival director Brinda Miller kicked off the 26th edition of KGAF with a grand opening ceremony at Cross Maidan along with Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhushan Gagrani, and Collector of Mumbai, Aanchal Goyal. Bollywood actress, Bhumi Pednekar also marked her presence, bringing in plenty of cheer.

Collector of Mumbai, Aanchal Goyal, Brinda and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani |

"26 years of this festival, and I never imagined I'll be standing here on this stage today," Brinda Miller shared at the opening ceremony. She thanked all those who have been working day and night to make the festival happen and also appreciated the support from Mumbai Police.

Referring to the extensive work and rising scale of the festival, Brinda jokingly added, "If I had known about this, I'd have never taken this up. It's a mammoth task to be honest."

Bhumi Pednekar |

Bhumi Pednekar opened up on how she used to attend the festival being a ‘true Mumbaikar’ back in the day. She said, “I’m really honoured that I could be a part of this very special day. I think that this festival is iconic to Mumbai; it’s synonymous to Mumbai and I’m really happy for the entire team."

"It takes a lot of resilience, faith and passion to keep this going, especially for us as Mumbaikars. I’m a true-blue Mumbaikar, and I think in a city like this how can one not have an art festival which thrives the way Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is thriving for last 26 years," she added.