Sex Matters: Know How It Works Before Getting Married

Research suggests that more often men ejaculate, the less likely they are to have the disease.

Is it true that if men ejaculate 21 times in a month the chances of getting prostate cancer will be less?

Research suggests that more often men ejaculate, the less likely they are to have the disease. That’s because your prostate, the small gland located below your bladder and in front of your rectum, adds fluids to your semen. The muscles of your prostate also help force your semen into your urethra and out of your body when you have an orgasm. Ejaculations can be through masturbation, nocturnal emissions or intercourse; it doesn’t matter. Healthy sex life and masturbation help the prostate maintain its function with enough blood flow. There is no such universal dictum that men ejaculating 21 times in a month decreases chances of prostate cancer. Yes, high ejaculation frequency indeed is linked to a decreased risk of prostate cancer. Example: Compared to men who reported ejaculating three to four times per month, men who ejaculated more, say 21 times a month, enjoyed lower risk.

I am a 26-year-old woman and getting married in March. I know nothing about sex. Are there any online sex counselling sites?

First and foremost, congratulations! It is wise to know about sex before getting married. Sex is not just about intercourse; it forms the base in grounding a relationship and is a pillar of a ‘happy and satisfied married life’. It will be of great help if you meet a sexologist who will guide you step by step and help you clear your doubts/queries like: fear of insertion of the penis in the vagina, hymen tear, bleeding, pregnancy, etc. You should also know about how erection happens, what ejaculation is, penis’ size, etc. You can read on: https://www.mydoctortells.com/pmsa

I am a single mother who has a 36-year-old unmarried daughter. She refuses to get married, but I have often espied her masturbating in her room. I am worried. Please advise.

Oh please, take it easy. I agree you might be concerned about your daughter. But she is 36 years old i.e. a full blown woman herself. We all have sex desires, whether married or unmarried. Masturbation is nothing but ‘having sex with oneself’. It is absolutely normal physiologically. It rather helps her have her hormones balanced and release her stress, if any. Masturbation gives a kick of happy hormones. The endorphins fill each and every cell of the body with peace and bliss. Relating to her refusal of getting married, you need to talk to her, listen and understand her views unconditionally. It can be her avoidance or disinterest due to some personal reasons. You can take help of a counsellor to whom she can talk to without being judged. Request you to stand by her, thus accepting her decision whatsoever.

