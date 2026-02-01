Mumbai's Metro Stations Glow With Kala Ghoda's Iconic Horse Installations — See Pictures

By: Aanchal C | February 01, 2026
Mumbai’s daily commute has taken an artistic turn as select metro stations have been transformed with striking horse installations inspired by the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026
The installations mark the ongoing Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, which began on January 31 and will continue to animate South Mumbai till February 8
Commuters travelling via the Aqua Line metro near Kala Ghoda are being greeted by these eye-catching artworks
Festival-goers are encouraged to spot the iconic horse installations across stations and capture selfies, adding an interactive layer to the city-wide celebration
Participants can upload their selfies on Instagram Stories, tag @kgafest and use the hashtag #KGAF2026 for a chance to win exclusive festival hampers
The initiative has been brought to life in collaboration with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) and Urban Design Research Institute (UDRI)
The installations have been created by a diverse group of artists, including Sumeet Patil, Arzan Khambatta, Adi Shaikh, Siddhesh Kadam, Dhruv Chavan, Milind Mahale, Tanvi Negandhi, Aditya Posnak, Sangram Ingale and Raffles Milano
