 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 1: Private Investigator Discovers Mihir & Noina's Truth
While carrying out investigation, the private investigator discovers that Tulsi's husband was actually with Noina on the night of the thunderstorm. He also uncovers Ranvijay’s deceit, revealing how he has been cheating the Viranis.

Updated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | Star Plus

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 1: Today's episode begins with Noina and her sister Suchitra (Sochu) having a conversation where Sochu warns Noina not to take the wrong path. Their discussion is secretly recorded by the private investigator. Fortunately, since no names were mentioned, nothing actionable comes out of it.

Meanwhile, Mitali confesses to Hrithik that she doesn't want to work and prefers shopping and chilling. When asked what does he want to do, Hrithik reflects on his ambition of becoming a musician. Unaware of Mitali's reluctance to work, Mihir is happy to see Hrithik and Mitali working together.

Elsewhere, Ranvijay is caught copying Mihir's signature. He almost gets exposed when Mihir finds a paper, but quickly hides it in the dustbin. Mihir later discovers an important import license file in his cabin, warning Ranvijay to be careful with the file. Ranvijay thanks god as he gets saved from his true personality being revealed.

The private investigator continues to probe Noina's situation when Mihir had saved her. A drunkard at the scene recalls the incident during a thunderstorm and shows a photo on his phone, which turns out to be of Mihir and Noina.

Meanwhile, Mitali and Pari encounter Vrinda's nephew while walking through the chawl. Mitali insists on visiting Vrinda's house, taunting Vrinda and Angad for living there. She also calls out Vrinda for stealing her fiancé and enjoyed the dopamine she got from taunting her.

Ranvijay later tells Suhas about earning Rs. 80 lakh by cheating the Viranis. The private investigator records this confession and brings the information to Tulsi.

The episode ends with the investigator puzzled about Mihir's presence in Tulsi's house, unaware of the full story. The promo shows the investigator attempting to blackmail Noina and Tulsi agreeing to Mihir's request to hand over the property. The promo ends with police arriving to arrest Mihir.

