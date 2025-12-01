'Collab We Never Needed': Anuv Jain Brutally Trolled As Musicians Claim He 'Embarrassed' Jacob Collier In Mumbai - Video

Anuv Jain | Instagram

The highly anticipated Mumbai crossover between Jacob Collier and Anuv Jain did turn memorable, though for all the wrong reasons. Anuv Jain is now facing brutal trolling online, not just from music lovers but from artists as well.

One user posted the Anuv–Jacob performance on Instagram with the caption, "@jacobcollier ham sharminda hain (sic)." 'Alag Aasmaan' singer was seen singing the Baarishein song while Jacob (metal artist) played piano in the background.

Seeing miss in the sync, a music artist named Chaar Diwaari commented, "I don't blame him meri bhi personally fatt jati Jacob ke samne tbh (sic)." Another artist named Flutronic wrote, "I feel embarrassed." Musician Shreya Jain commented, "Why?" Another musician Mayur Jumani commented, "The only mistake was thinking this pairing made sense (sic)." Netizens called Anuv and Jacob's crossover to be "collab we never needed (sic)."

Grammy-winning musical prodigy Jacob Collier is currently on his Djesse Vol. 4 World Tour. He performed in Bengaluru on November 28 and Mumbai on November 30.

Jacob Collier's Upcoming Shows

Jacob Collier will next perform in New Delhi on December 2, 2025, before heading to Hong Kong, followed by show in Sydney, Australia.