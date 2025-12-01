Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bajaj Spills Tea On Who's Clever, Fake, Dumb & Real Player In Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE | FPJ

Abhishek Bajaj has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house, but he continues to be one of the most talked-about contestants. Although his stay in the house was short, he claims to have seen everyone's true colors. In a candid post-eviction interview, Abhishek also shared some interesting adjectives for his fellow contestants.

During a candid chat with Free Press Journal, we played a "fiery" rapid-fire round with Abhishek, where he revealed which contestants he connects with each given adjective. When asked "clever," Abhishek replied Kunickaa ji. For the word "fake," he associated Shehbaz, and when asked "dumb," he claimed it was Mridul.

Furthermore, Abhishek called Pranit the "real player" of the Bigg Boss 19 house, likely referring to the elimination twists. When asked who is the "silent bomb" of the house, he named his friend Ashnoor.

Abhishek further labeled Tanya as the "victim" and "sympathy" card player. When asked who he would choose not to meet after Bigg Boss 19, he said "no one," explaining that he does not prefer to hold enmity. However, he admitted that, except for Ashnoor, he did not fully trust anyone in the house. Abhishek then went on to describe Gaurav as the "diplomatic" person of the house.

Since this interview was taken before Ashnoor's elimination, Abhishek called his friend to be the winner of Bigg Boss 19 house. But now that she has been eliminated, Abhishek wrote a long post for his dear friend. He said, "In a house full of chaos, you became my calm. In a room full of energy vampires, You became my energy charger. You were my sukoon.You came with courage, played with dignity, and left with love. Grateful for every moment we stood together Ashnoor…and today your exit felt personal ! (sic)"

