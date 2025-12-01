 Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bajaj Spills Tea On Who's Clever, Fake, Dumb & Real Player In Bigg Boss 19
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bajaj Spills Tea On Who's Clever, Fake, Dumb & Real Player In Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bajaj Spills Tea On Who's Clever, Fake, Dumb & Real Player In Bigg Boss 19

In a rapid 'fiery' round with Free Press Journal, Abhishek Bajaj matched Bigg Boss 19 contestants to some spicy adjectives. But things got interesting when he dropped the name of the real player in the house, check it out below:

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE | FPJ

Abhishek Bajaj has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house, but he continues to be one of the most talked-about contestants. Although his stay in the house was short, he claims to have seen everyone's true colors. In a candid post-eviction interview, Abhishek also shared some interesting adjectives for his fellow contestants.

During a candid chat with Free Press Journal, we played a "fiery" rapid-fire round with Abhishek, where he revealed which contestants he connects with each given adjective. When asked "clever," Abhishek replied Kunickaa ji. For the word "fake," he associated Shehbaz, and when asked "dumb," he claimed it was Mridul.

Furthermore, Abhishek called Pranit the "real player" of the Bigg Boss 19 house, likely referring to the elimination twists. When asked who is the "silent bomb" of the house, he named his friend Ashnoor.

Read Also
'Sukoon After...': Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur Shares First Post After Eviction; Spends Time With...
article-image

Abhishek further labeled Tanya as the "victim" and "sympathy" card player. When asked who he would choose not to meet after Bigg Boss 19, he said "no one," explaining that he does not prefer to hold enmity. However, he admitted that, except for Ashnoor, he did not fully trust anyone in the house. Abhishek then went on to describe Gaurav as the "diplomatic" person of the house.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bajaj Spills Tea On Who's Clever, Fake, Dumb & Real Player In Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bajaj Spills Tea On Who's Clever, Fake, Dumb & Real Player In Bigg Boss 19
ED Conducts Searches At 12 Locations In Maharashtra In Foreign Funding And Money-Laundering Probe Against Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom (JIIU)
ED Conducts Searches At 12 Locations In Maharashtra In Foreign Funding And Money-Laundering Probe Against Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom (JIIU)
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 1, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 1, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Maharashtra's Women Farmers Take Flight, Lead Sustainable Agriculture With Drone Technology
Maharashtra's Women Farmers Take Flight, Lead Sustainable Agriculture With Drone Technology

Since this interview was taken before Ashnoor's elimination, Abhishek called his friend to be the winner of Bigg Boss 19 house. But now that she has been eliminated, Abhishek wrote a long post for his dear friend. He said, "In a house full of chaos, you became my calm. In a room full of energy vampires, You became my energy charger. You were my sukoon.You came with courage, played with dignity, and left with love. Grateful for every moment we stood together Ashnoor…and today your exit felt personal ! (sic)"

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bajaj Spills Tea On Who's Clever, Fake, Dumb & Real Player In Bigg...

Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bajaj Spills Tea On Who's Clever, Fake, Dumb & Real Player In Bigg...

19-Year-Old Content Creator Soumya Khanna Makes Serious Allegation Against A Married Actor; 'I'm...

19-Year-Old Content Creator Soumya Khanna Makes Serious Allegation Against A Married Actor; 'I'm...

'I Find It Depressing': Janhvi Kapoor Calls Out 'Voyeuristic' Media As Sridevi & Dharmendra's Death...

'I Find It Depressing': Janhvi Kapoor Calls Out 'Voyeuristic' Media As Sridevi & Dharmendra's Death...

Dhurandhar Release Row: Delhi High Court Asks CBFC To Review Martyr Major Mohit Sharma's Family...

Dhurandhar Release Row: Delhi High Court Asks CBFC To Review Martyr Major Mohit Sharma's Family...

'Rumours Are Free PR', Mrunal Thakur Spills Beans On Her Alleged Secret Dating With Cricketer...

'Rumours Are Free PR', Mrunal Thakur Spills Beans On Her Alleged Secret Dating With Cricketer...