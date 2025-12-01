 'I Find It Depressing': Janhvi Kapoor Calls Out 'Voyeuristic' Media As Sridevi & Dharmendra's Death Becomes A Meme
'It was horrible when I lost my mom,' recalled Janhvi Kapoor. She added that the situation has only gotten 'worse,' calling out 'voyeuristic' journalism for coverage of Dharmendra's death. Janhvi also expressed that the decline in people's morality has become the current-day crisis.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor | Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor recently spoke about the pain of losing her mother, Sridevi, but chose to restrain her emotions to avoid sensational headlines. Criticizing what she called "voyeuristic journalism," Janhvi recalled how the media exacerbated her grief and expressed concern about the similar scrutiny faced by Dharam Ji and his family recently.

"The voyeuristic nature of journalism today, of media culture today, has single handedly has contributed to the complete derailment of human morality," said Janhvi in Barkha Dutt's Mojo Story. Talking about the harsh media coverage when she lost Sridevi, Janhvi said, "It was horrible when I lost my mom. I don't know if anyone of you'll can imagine what it's like to lose someone that close to you and see it become a meme." The actress further admitted that she does not know how to explain it.

Addressing how the media covered and reacted to veteran actor Dharmendra's death, Janhvi said, "We saw what happened with Dharam ji. It's happened repeatedly before that, i'm sure it will only get worse." She emphasized that individuals are part of the problem, not just the media. Janhvi explained, "Every time we get videos or headlines or narratives like this- views, comments, likes- everytime we look for something that, we are incentivize this culture."

The actress acknowledged that everyone wants their TRP to be up, but she questioned, "at the cost of what?" She also shared that she has never been able to get over the sadness and anger she faced after her mother passed away. Therefore, Janhvi believes that "ignorance is a bliss."

