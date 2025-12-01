Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Wedding: Kangana Ranaut, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & Other Celebs Send Love To Newlyweds

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a traditional ceremony on Monday, December 1. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate wedding attended only by close friends and family at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore at the Linga Bhairavi Temple.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Confirm Wedding

Earlier today, reports about their marriage were doing the rounds, and Samantha finally confirmed the news by sharing photos from the ceremony with her husband, Raj. She captioned the pictures "01.12.2025" along with white heart emojis.



Celebs Send Love To Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru

Soon after Samantha shared the wedding photos on her Instagram handle, celebrities congratulated the couple and sent love to the newlyweds in the comments section. Ananya Panday wrote, "Congratulations my beautiful best girl Sammy." Varun Dhawan said, "Congratulationsssss." Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Readdy wrote, "Congratulations."

Dia Mirza, Shraddha Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Manushi Chhillar, Elli AvRram, Neha Dhupia, among others also sent their best wishes to the couple.

For the wedding, Samantha wore a stunning deep red silk saree with intricate gold zari work, pairing it with traditional gold jewellery while Raj wore a white kurta with a beige Nehru jacket.

Reportedly, Samantha met Raj during the shoot of the The Family Man 2, in which she played a powerful role as the main antagonist Raji, a rebel leader.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, and Nidimoru was previously married to Sshyamali De.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Age Gap

Born in Chennai on April 28, 1987, Samantha is currently 38 years old, while her husband, Raj, born on August 4, 1979, is 46. This makes an age gap of 8 years between the two.

Despite the age difference, the couple seems to share a strong bond.