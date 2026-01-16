 BTS Names New Album 'Arirang': What Does That Mean?
BTS have announced their fifth studio album titled Arirang, releasing March 20, with pre-orders live from January 16. Inspired by Korea’s iconic folk song, the album symbolises separation, resilience and reunion, reflecting BTS’ journey post-hiatus. Featuring 14 tracks and multiple versions, Arirang marks BTS’ emotional OT7 comeback.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
article-image

Just when ARMY thought the comeback buzz couldn't get bigger, BTS raised the bar. The K-Pop mega boy band has officially revealed their new album title, Arirang, a word that hits deep, carries history and perfectly reflects the long road BTS and their fans have walked to get here. So if you’re wondering what "Arirang" truly means for BTS and their journey, read on to know the significance behind this powerful album title.

BTS confirms album title and release plans

BigHit Music (BTS agency) shared the announcement on January 16 at 12 AM KST, revealing that Arirang will be BTS' fifth studio album, set to release on March 20 at 1 PM KST. Pre-orders opened the same day at 11 AM KST.

As per the announcement, the album will arrive in multiple formats, including Rooted in Korea Ver., Rooted in Music Ver., Living Legend Ver., Weverse Album Ver., 7-member version, and standard vinyls, making it one of BTS’ most expansive physical releases yet. The album will feature 14 tracks.

Additionally, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook shared a video message on Apple Music, opening with their iconic "We are BTS." RM said, "We are so excited to share our new album Arirang," as the members asked fans for continued love and support.

What does 'Arirang' mean?

Arirang is one of Korea’s most cherished folk songs, believed to be over 600 years old, with nearly 3,600 variations. Often described as an unofficial national anthem, it reflects themes of separation, longing, sorrow, resilience and hope.

The song is closely tied to the Korean concept of "han", a deep, collective emotion shaped by hardship and perseverance. Linguistically, "ari" is thought to mean beautiful, while "rang" refers to a beloved, making the word loosely translate to "my beloved one". The song is also recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Why the title matters for BTS

Choosing Arirang feels intentional and symbolic. After announcing a group hiatus in 2022, BTS spent years apart fulfilling military duties and pursuing solo work. Music critic Lim Hee-yun told The Korea Herald that the album title mirrors the group's journey – waiting, enduring, and eventually reuniting, not just with each other, but with ARMY.

The name also reflects a return to cultural roots, suggesting a grounded, reflective era for BTS after their global expansion.

About world tour

Adding to the album excitement, BTS recently announced their 2026 world tour, marking their return to the global stage after a nearly four-year hiatus. The group will embark on one of the biggest tours of their career, covering 34 regions across five continents with 79 shows in 2026-2027, with an immersive 360-degree stage.

According to the announcement made by BigHit Music (BTS's agency), the tour will kick off on April 9, 2026, with three grand shows at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. From there, BTS heads to Tokyo, performing two nights at the iconic Tokyo Dome.

The North American leg is massive, spanning 12 cities and 28 shows. Confirmed stops include Tampa, El Paso, Mexico City, Stanford, Las Vegas, East Rutherford, Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, Toronto and Chicago, before wrapping up with a four-day finale in Los Angeles. The tour will also cover Europe, South America and Australia, making it a truly global run.

Additionally, the announcement noted that more cities will be added in 2027 in Japan, the Middle East and more.

Tickets for BTS’ ARMY Membership holders will be available for purchase from January 22 to 23 (local time), with general ticket sales starting on January 24 in all regions.

