Lisa Proves 'Near-Naked' Trend Is On In 2026 With Skin-Baring Dress At Golden Globes After-Party

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | January 14, 2026

Singer-actor Lisa gave fans a peek into her Golden Globes after-party look with a social media drop captioned "Golden Globes after hours," showing how the real fashion drama unfolded post award show

The BLACKPINK star grabbed eyeballs in a sheer, cap-sleeved beige dress by Enfants Riches Déprimés, proving that "near-naked" trend is officially carrying into 2026

The transparent fabric subtly highlighted her toned frame, featuring a flowy silhouette, a black floral knot around the wasit and on the neckline

Lisa leaned into the trend fully by letting her matching lingerie peek through, making the look chic yet daring

The singer complemented with black leather gloves, matching footwear and a handbag, adding contrast to the barely-there ensemble

She further accentuated with an oxidised gold reverse necklace, featuring a choker-style front and layered pendants cascading down her back for a dramatic finish

Her hair was styled in fishtail plaits with signature front bangs, while slick eyeliner, softly blushed cheeks, shimmering eyes and glossy lips completed the after-party glam

