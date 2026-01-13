Priyanka Chopra Takes Over Golden Globes After-Party In Dreamy Dior White Gown With Nick Jonas: See Romantic Pictures

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | January 13, 2026

After grabbing eyeballs at the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet, Hollywood's IT couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas carried their star power straight into the after-party

Priyanka owned the night in a breathtaking pearl-white Dior gown, while Nick looked chic and dapper in a classic black and white tuxedo

Her dress featured a strapless pattern with a soft plunge, a corset-style bodice and a sculpted silhouette that cinched her waist beautifully while adding a polished, couture feel

Delicate cowl layering across the bodice and gentle pleating at the waist gave the gown a flowy feel and a romantic touch

Priyanka accentuated with Bvlgari diamonds, including Serpenti earrings, a diamond bracelet, and rings that added the perfect amount of sparkle

She further styled her look with silver strappy stilettos and a sleek silver mini shoulder bag,

Priyanka's glam was equally dreamy with a dewy base, kohl-lined eyes, warm smoky tones and glossy pink lips, while hair styled in a centre-parted soft waves

