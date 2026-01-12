 Nick Jonas Can't Take His Eyes Off Priyanka Chopra In Strapless Dior Gown & Bvlgari Diamond Jewels At Golden Globes 2026
Hollywood's IT couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned heads at the Golden Globes 2026 as they arrived in chic and stunning ensembles. Actress Priyanka stunned in a custom strapless navy Dior gown paired with Bvlgari diamond jewellery, while Nick looked dapper in a pinstriped tuxedo. The couple’s red-carpet chemistry quickly became a highlight of the star-studded night.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Golden Globes 2026 | Image Courtesy: X (@ArtinShots)

Hollywood's biggest night turned into a stylish date night for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and honestly, all eyes were on them. The global IT couple walked hand-in-hand into the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, serving glamour, romance, and red-carpet perfection on Sunday, January 11, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Priyanka Chopra wows in Dior number

Actress and desi girl Priyanka brought old-school elegance with a modern twist in a custom navy-blue Dior haute couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson. The strapless number featured a sleek, structured satin bodice that hugged her frame before flowing into a contrasting matte skirt. The highlight was the two-tiered, bubble-hem silhouette with a subtle bow detail at the waist, adding drama without overwhelming the look.

article-image

As a Bvlgari ambassador, Priyanka didn't miss the chance to flaunt her jaw-dropping diamond necklace with blue accents, paired with matching earrings and rings that added just the right amount of sparkle.

The actress rounded off her glam with a glowing base, lightly smoky eyes, sculpted-blushed cheeks, and nude lips, while her open soft waves beautifully framed the face.

article-image

Nick Jonas brings classic charm

Nick Jonas definitely knows how to compliment his wife and make a style statement at the same time. The singer-actor stepped out in a sharp black double-breasted tuxedo and a statement Fossil watch, keeping his look clean and effortlessly suave.

A star-studded night

Beyond fashion, Priyanka also took on presenter duties at the ceremony, joining a glittering lineup of Hollywood heavyweights. The 83rd Golden Globe Awards celebrated the best in film, television, and podcasts, with A-listers like Selena Gomez, Snoop Dogg, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah, Colman Domingo, Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Kravitz, Amanda Seyfried amond many others.

