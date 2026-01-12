Nick Jonas Can't Take His Eyes Off Priyanka Chopra In Strapless Dior Gown & Bvlgari Diamond Jewels At Golden Globes 2026

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Golden Globes 2026 | Image Courtesy: X (@ArtinShots)

Hollywood's biggest night turned into a stylish date night for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and honestly, all eyes were on them. The global IT couple walked hand-in-hand into the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, serving glamour, romance, and red-carpet perfection on Sunday, January 11, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Priyanka Chopra wows in Dior number

Actress and desi girl Priyanka brought old-school elegance with a modern twist in a custom navy-blue Dior haute couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson. The strapless number featured a sleek, structured satin bodice that hugged her frame before flowing into a contrasting matte skirt. The highlight was the two-tiered, bubble-hem silhouette with a subtle bow detail at the waist, adding drama without overwhelming the look.

As a Bvlgari ambassador, Priyanka didn't miss the chance to flaunt her jaw-dropping diamond necklace with blue accents, paired with matching earrings and rings that added just the right amount of sparkle.

The actress rounded off her glam with a glowing base, lightly smoky eyes, sculpted-blushed cheeks, and nude lips, while her open soft waves beautifully framed the face.

Nick Jonas brings classic charm

Nick Jonas definitely knows how to compliment his wife and make a style statement at the same time. The singer-actor stepped out in a sharp black double-breasted tuxedo and a statement Fossil watch, keeping his look clean and effortlessly suave.

A star-studded night

Beyond fashion, Priyanka also took on presenter duties at the ceremony, joining a glittering lineup of Hollywood heavyweights. The 83rd Golden Globe Awards celebrated the best in film, television, and podcasts, with A-listers like Selena Gomez, Snoop Dogg, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah, Colman Domingo, Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Kravitz, Amanda Seyfried amond many others.