'Thought I Might Be Awful...': Owen Cooper, 16, Becomes Youngest-Ever Golden Globe Winner For Best Supporting Actor For Adolescence—VIDEO

Sixteen-year-old actor Owen Cooper created history by winning the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series for his role as Jamie Miller in the Netflix series Adolescence (2025). The Irish actor became the youngest-ever recipient of the award at the ceremony held on Sunday, January 11, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Owen Cooper, 16, Makes History As Youngest Golden Globe Winner

In his acceptance speech, Cooper expressed gratitude and revealed that he had been the only boy in his drama classes. Owen said, "What an incredible journey me and my family have been through. We are forever grateful for what these people have done for me and my family."

'I Took A Risk'

He added, "What started out as what I thought I might be okay at, I might be awful at, I never know, so I took a risk and I went to drama classes. I was the only boy there, it was embarrassing but I got through it."

Owen shared that he still considers himself an 'apprentice', learning every day from the people around him who inspire him, and added that he wouldn’t be where he is today without their support.

With this win, Cooper made history. At just 16, he became the youngest actor to win a Golden Globe in this category and the youngest male actor to achieve a back-to-back sweep of a Golden Globe, an Emmy Award, and a Critics’ Choice Award.

About Adolescence

Owen plays a 13-year-old schoolboy in the four-episode Netflix series Adolescence who is arrested for the murder of his classmate, Katie Leonard. The show focuses on why Jamie's life took such a tragic turn after it is revealed that she rejected his romantic advances and later cyberbullied him.

The series also stars Stephen Graham as Jamie's father, Christine Tremarco as his mother, and Amelie Pease as his sister.