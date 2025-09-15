Emmy Awards 2025: Adolescence Star Owen Cooper Becomes The Youngest Actor To Win Outstanding Supporting Actor Award

Instagram: Emmys / Television Academy

Adolescence, which premiered on Netflix earlier this year, ruled the Emmy Awards 2025. It won six awards, and Owen Cooper, the child actor in the show, won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series award. Owen, who is 15 years old, is the youngest actor to have won this award in this category.

In his speech, Owen said, "Standing up here is just wow, it is so surreal. Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years back, I didn't expect to be even in the United States."

"Tonight proves that if you listen, if you focus, if you step out of the confort zone, you can achieve anything in life. I was nothing about three years ago; I am here now. A big thanks to my parents, my mom, my dad, my family," he added.

Owen also thanked the whole team of the series and Netflix.

When Adolescence was shot Owen was just 14 years old, but his performance in the series had become the talk of the town. Adolescence had four episodes, and each episode was shot in one take without any cuts. While it is a British series, it received a great response across the globe including India. In fact, many Indian filmmakers had praised the one-take concept of the show.

Apart from the Outstanding Supporting Actor award, Adolescence won awards like Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series (Stephen Graham), Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series (Erin Doherty), Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series, and Best Director for a Limited or Anthology Series (Philip Barantini).