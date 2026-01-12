 Kriti Sanon Steals Spotlight At Nupur–Stebin's Wedding Reception In Midnight-Blue Couture, Sings Along With Qawwali Singer Sagar Bhatia In Viral Video
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon stole the spotlight at sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding reception in a midnight-blue Tarun Tahiliani couture ensemble. The actor also went viral for singing and dancing alongside Qawwali singer Sagar Bhatia during his live performance, adding a joyful, personal touch to the intimate Udaipur celebrations.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
Kriti Sanon at Nupur–Stebin's wedding reception in Udaipur |

Newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's intimate yet glamorous Udaipur wedding is still all anyone can talk about. After tying the knot in a dreamy white-themed Christian ceremony on Saturday, fresh moments from their reception have taken over social media and it was Nupur's sister and actress Kriti Sanon who stole the spotlight. From her show-stopping fashion to a spontaneous musical moment that went viral, Kriti turned the family celebration into a scene-stealer.

Check out the reception glimpse below:

Kriti's midnight-blue reception look decoded

Oozing contemporary elegance, Kirit turned heads in a deep midnight-blue couture creation from ace designer Tarun Tahiliani's Indian Modern Summer collection. The ensemble featured a sculpted, strapless top with a structured, body-hugging fit and an asymmetric hemline that added a modern edge.

article-image

Paired with it was a matching mermaid-style skirt that hugged her frame before flaring subtly at the bottom. The ensemble was decked up with intricate blue embellishments that shimmered effortlessly under the reception lights.

Keeping the styling sleek and stunning, Kriti accessorised with a statement blue-and-diamond necklace, coordinated earrings and a stack of diamond bracelets. Her makeup glam followed the celestial theme with bold blue smoky eyes, flushed cheeks, a luminous base and nude lips, while her hair was worn open in a middle-parted style for a polished finish.

article-image

Viral musical moment everyone’s talking about

Beyond fashion, it was Kriti's joyful participation in the evening's entertainment that won hearts online. A now-viral video from the reception shows her singing and dancing alongside Indian Qawwali singer and composer Sagar Bhatia, who performed for the newlyweds.

article-image

In the clip, Kriti can be seen thoroughly enjoying the moment as Sagar sings Aise Na Jao Piya. Dressed in her stunning blue ensemble, the actor sways to the music, singing along and soaking in the celebratory mood, while guests capture the candid performance on their phones.

article-image

About Nupur-Stebin's wedding

Nupur Sanon, actor and younger sister of Kriti, tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben in a close-knit Christian ceremony on January 10 in Udaipur. The couple later shared their wedding photos on Instagram with the caption, "I did. I DO. I will… Always & Forever."

They got engaged on January 3, marking the beginning of their wedding celebrations. Their Udaipur wedding festivities were spread across three days, January 9, 10, and 11, featuring multiple pre-wedding events, with the Christian ceremony being the first highlight.

