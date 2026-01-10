Kriti Sanon Dances To 'Lollipop Lagelu' At Sister Nupur's Sangeet Ceremony In Bedazzling Lehenga – Watch Viral Wedding Video

Wedding bells are officially ringing in the Sanon household, and Kriti Sanon is making sure every moment is celebrated in full filmi style. As her sister Nupur Sanon gears up to tie the knot with singer Stebin Ben, the pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur have already taken social media by storm, and Kriti’s joyful sangeet performance is leading the buzz.

Check it out below:

Kriti Sanon's sangeet look decoded

For her sister's sangeet night, Kriti turned heads in a dreamy pink-and-blue embroidered lehenga set that felt festive and perfectly dance-ready. The actress chose a kurti-style blouse with delicate spaghetti straps, a V-neckline and a shell-shaped tassel-adorned hemline, designed in a body-hugging silhouette featuring mirrors and intricate embroidery that shimmered as she danced.

The matching lehenga skirt with hints of soft pink, blue and green elevated the look further. Featuring all-over mirror detailing, the skirt boasted an off-pleated, flared structure, and the floor-grazing hem added drama without overwhelming the pastel palette.

When it came to jewellery, Kriti kept things statement-worthy with a Kundan choker neckpiece layered with a longer necklace and paired with matching earrings, pink bangles and chunky bracelets. Her makeup stayed soft glam, with smoky eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, flushed cheeks and glossy pink lips.

She rounded off her desi sangeet look with her hair in a half-tied messy look, leaving a few loose strands to frame her face, while the bun was finished with a stunning hair ornament embellished with mirrors and shells.

Inside the viral sangeet moments

One of the most talked-about videos from the night shows Kriti dancing enthusiastically to the Bhojpuri hit Lollipop Lagelu, joined by actor Varun Sharma. The duo’s effortless chemistry and infectious energy instantly won the internet.

The bride and groom-to-be were equally in the spotlight. Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben took over the dance floor with a lively performance of Gallan Goodiyan, keeping the vibe celebratory and full of love.

About Nupur & Stebin’s Wedding

Nupur and Stebin got engaged just last week, with Stebin proposing in a romantic moment that featured a dazzling diamond ring. According to a Hindustan Times report, the couple has chosen to keep their wedding intimate, focusing on family and close friends rather than a large industry gathering. The wedding is scheduled to take place on January 11, with celebrations already underway in Udaipur.