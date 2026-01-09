 Tara Sutaria Wows In Mocha-Toned Blazer Look Amid Breakup Rumours With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleTara Sutaria Wows In Mocha-Toned Blazer Look Amid Breakup Rumours With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya

Tara Sutaria Wows In Mocha-Toned Blazer Look Amid Breakup Rumours With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria turned heads in a mocha-toned blazer and mini skirt set, sharing new photos on Instagram amid rumours of a breakup with boyfriend Veer Pahariya. While reports claim the couple has split, there’s no official confirmation yet. Tara’s chic look and calm presence have fans praising her confident style moment.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood sensation Tara Sutaria may be keeping quiet on the personal front, but her fashion choices are doing all the talking. The actress just dropped a set of new pictures on Instagram, and the internet instantly noticed not just her mocha-toned look but also that the post arrived amid growing rumours about her alleged split with long-term boyfriend Veer Pahariya.

Take a look:

Tara turns mocha muse

Leaning into the season's favourite brown palette, Tara stepped out in a rich chocolate-hued ensemble that was equal parts chic and sultry. She donned an oversized blazer with structured shoulders, paired effortlessly with a matching mini skirt. Underneath, a beige-toned top softened the look, adding contrast without stealing focus. The silhouette felt modern and bold, proving that power dressing can still be playful.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 9, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 9, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
Mumbai: Internet Connectivity Down In Mulund After Ex-Internet Service Provider Employees Cut, Steal Fibre Cables After Being Sacked; 3 Booked
Mumbai: Internet Connectivity Down In Mulund After Ex-Internet Service Provider Employees Cut, Steal Fibre Cables After Being Sacked; 3 Booked
Land For Job Scam: Rouse Avenue Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav And Family
Land For Job Scam: Rouse Avenue Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav And Family
India's Auto Sector Logs Strong Q3 Growth, PVs Up 20% On GST Reforms & Rural Recovery
India's Auto Sector Logs Strong Q3 Growth, PVs Up 20% On GST Reforms & Rural Recovery
Read Also
After 18 Years, Iconic German Rock Band 'Scorpions' Return To India: Know Mumbai Concert Date, Venue...
article-image

Accessories were kept intentionally minimal with statement gold rings on both hands. Her makeup followed the mocha aesthetic with smoky brown eyes, sharp contoured cheeks that highlighted her sculpted jawline and nude lips. Her short hair, worn straight with a centre part, framed her face neatly.

Read Also
Sydney Sweeney's Naked Photoshoot Breaks The Internet! Fans Say, 'Looking Like Marilyn Monroe'
article-image

What's happening with Veer Pahariya?

Tara’s post comes at a time when speculation around her relationship with actor Veer Pahariya is swirling. The two were among the most talked-about couples of the past year, reportedly beginning their relationship in early 2025 and later making it Instagram official. Their frequent public appearances and easy chemistry quickly caught fans' attention.

Read Also
Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Breakup After Dating For Less Than A Year: Report
article-image

However, fresh reports by Filmfare suggest the couple may have parted ways. That said, neither Tara nor Veer has confirmed the news. They continue to follow each other on social media, and their photos together remain intact, leaving fans guessing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tara Sutaria Wows In Mocha-Toned Blazer Look Amid Breakup Rumours With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya

Tara Sutaria Wows In Mocha-Toned Blazer Look Amid Breakup Rumours With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya

After X Æ A-12, Techno, Elon Musk Names His 8th Child 'Sekhar' As Tribute To An Indian Physicist,...

After X Æ A-12, Techno, Elon Musk Names His 8th Child 'Sekhar' As Tribute To An Indian Physicist,...

'Generate A Man Next To Me That Will Suit Me' Goes Viral: New AI Trend Decides Your Boyfriend;...

'Generate A Man Next To Me That Will Suit Me' Goes Viral: New AI Trend Decides Your Boyfriend;...

After 18 Years, Iconic German Rock Band 'Scorpions' Return To India: Know Mumbai Concert Date, Venue...

After 18 Years, Iconic German Rock Band 'Scorpions' Return To India: Know Mumbai Concert Date, Venue...

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2026: Know Why This Day Is Celebrated?

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2026: Know Why This Day Is Celebrated?