Tara Sutaria Wows In Mocha-Toned Blazer Look Amid Breakup Rumours With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya

Bollywood sensation Tara Sutaria may be keeping quiet on the personal front, but her fashion choices are doing all the talking. The actress just dropped a set of new pictures on Instagram, and the internet instantly noticed not just her mocha-toned look but also that the post arrived amid growing rumours about her alleged split with long-term boyfriend Veer Pahariya.

Tara turns mocha muse

Leaning into the season's favourite brown palette, Tara stepped out in a rich chocolate-hued ensemble that was equal parts chic and sultry. She donned an oversized blazer with structured shoulders, paired effortlessly with a matching mini skirt. Underneath, a beige-toned top softened the look, adding contrast without stealing focus. The silhouette felt modern and bold, proving that power dressing can still be playful.

Accessories were kept intentionally minimal with statement gold rings on both hands. Her makeup followed the mocha aesthetic with smoky brown eyes, sharp contoured cheeks that highlighted her sculpted jawline and nude lips. Her short hair, worn straight with a centre part, framed her face neatly.

What's happening with Veer Pahariya?

Tara’s post comes at a time when speculation around her relationship with actor Veer Pahariya is swirling. The two were among the most talked-about couples of the past year, reportedly beginning their relationship in early 2025 and later making it Instagram official. Their frequent public appearances and easy chemistry quickly caught fans' attention.

However, fresh reports by Filmfare suggest the couple may have parted ways. That said, neither Tara nor Veer has confirmed the news. They continue to follow each other on social media, and their photos together remain intact, leaving fans guessing.