Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Breakup After Dating For Less Than A Year: Report

Veer Pahariya / Tara Sutaria | Instagram

One B-Town couple, who was grabbing everyone's attention for the past few months, was Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria. The two reportedly started dating in early 2025, and in mid-2025, the couple made it Instagram official. They were clicked together multiple times, and their off-screen chemistry has become the talk of the town.

However, now according to Filmfare, Veer and Tara have broken up. The Instagram post of the magazine grabbed everyone's attention, and it has become the topic of discussion on Reddit. Check out the post below...

Netizens React To Veer Pahariya-Tara Sutaria Breakup Report

A netizen commented, "Now tara will be trolled mercilessly damn. everything will be around that one incident (sic)." Another Reddit user wrote, "Ye to shuru hote he khatam ho gaya (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "I honestly thought they'll end up getting married like Jhanvi Shikhu probably will, not bcoz they are in love but bcoz they needed each other to stay relevant (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Veer Pahariya-Tara Sutaria Still Follow Each Other On Instagram

Veer and Tara are still following each other on Instagram, and their pictures together are still there on their profiles. So, we wonder if this report about the breakup is true or not.

Tara Sutaria-AP Dhillon Kiss Controversy

A few days ago, a video from AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert went viral, in which he kisses Tara in a friendly way. But, an edited video went viral on social media showing that Veer was not happy with Dhillon kissing Tara.

Later, Tara shared a clarification about it, and wrote, "Loud and proud and in it together!!! ❤️ @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together✨✨✨ P.S - False narratives, “clever editing” and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies (sic)."

On the post, Veer had commented, "Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even Thodi si daru 🤣🤣🤣 Jokers 😉 (sic)."

Now, let's wait and watch if Tara and Veer will share a statement about the breakup rumours or not.